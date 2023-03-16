St. Patrick’s Day commemorates the anniversary of the death (also known as the feast day) of the patron saint of Ireland, St. Patrick.

It’s also become a cause for celebration in the United States—according to the Smithsonian, Irish soldiers in the British army brought the first St. Patrick’s Day parade to New York City in 1762.

If you’re looking to honor this holiday, here are six places in metro Phoenix that will be celebrating on March 17. Grab some green apparel and enjoy!

Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library

1106 N. Central Avenue in downtown Phoenix

(Photo courtesy of Irish Cultural Center)

Downtown Phoenix is home to the Irish Cultural Center that celebrates Irish people and Celtic cultures. The library will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 from noon to 8 p.m. with family story hour and Irish dance performances, among other events.

The Cultural Center features three buildings and one memorial. The first structure built on the site in 1999 is An Gorta Mor—an arch-shaped memorial dedicated to the great Irish famine. You also can see a replica of a 1950s Irish cottage, a performing venue called The Great Hall ,and the McClelland Library that’s modeled after a Gothic castle. Prepare for a history lesson in a vibrant space here.

When to visit: One of the original members of The Celtic Women, singer Chloe Agnew will perform on March 19 at the Cultural Center.

Seamus McCaffery’s Irish Pub

18 W. Monroe Street in downtown Phoenix

Instagram

Downtown’s Seamus McCaffery’s Irish Pub has been dedicated to supplying Phoenix with “a wee bit of Ireland at the historic Hotel San Carlos” since 1991, according to the bar’s website. Sit outside on the patio or inside at the cozy bar featuring green lighting underneath.

The food menu features hearty pub fare. Look forward to burgers like the garlic parmesan cheeseburger, appetizers like mac and cheese topped with bacon and salads alongside traditional Irish cuisine—Irish beef stew, corned beef cabbage, and shepherd’s pie. The drinks menu includes a wide variety of both craft and “big” beers. Find Guinness (naturally), Magner’s Irish cider, Smithwicks Irish ale, and Flagstaff’s own Mother Road Tower Station IPA.

Connolly’s Sports Grill

2605 W. Carefree Highway in north Phoenix

Instagram

North Phoenix’s Connolly’s Sports Grill is known for being a sports bar with a lively atmosphere. Inside, find plenty of TVs, two pool tables, and live music on some nights. Find beer, wine, and cocktails on the menu. Some highlights include the draft beer blends like the Black & Blue, a blend of Guinness and Blue Moon. Menu-wise, look forward to classic bar food like triple sliders, flatbreads, and Irish nachos: a hearty mix of fries, Swiss sauce, chopped corned beef, and onions.

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Connolly’s will be throwing a St. Patty’s Day parking lot party. Don your green apparel and get ready to down green beer, enjoy live music, and eat some corned beef and cabbage.

Casey Moore’s Oyster House

850 S. Ash Ave. in downtown Tempe

Instagram

(Shutterstock Photo/PICTOR PICTURES)

Casey Moore’s Oyster House is a storied Irish pub located in downtown Tempe. Look forward to, you guessed it, oysters and other seafood dishes paired with bar food in an unassuming space. Specifically, find burgers, fish and chips, steamed clams, and even vegan options like the fried spicy cauliflower bites. The outdoor patio is extensive and features an open-air bar that’s an ideal place to spend an afternoon. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant will be selling St. Patrick’s Day-themed T-shirts on the holiday.

Spooky fact: This place is also allegedly haunted.

Dubliner Irish Pub

3841 E. Thunderbird Road in north Phoenix

The Dubliner Irish Pub has been slinging Irish pub fare along with drinks since 1984. Look forward to a wood bar, green walls, and a stage where live musicians play. Find traditional fare like Shepard’s pie, bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage, and Guinness-braised beef. Dubliner Irish Pub has plenty of regular events like ladies night and trivia Mondays.

The bar will throw a St. Patrick’s Day party with live bands, bagpipes, and Irish dancers. Find $8 brats along with Irish food choices like corned beef and cabbage and Irish beef stew for $15. The bar opens at 9 a.m. Starting at noon, guests will have to pay a $10 cover.

Tim Finnegan’s Irish Restaurant & Pub

17045 N. 59th Ave., #103 in Glendale

Inside the West Valley’s Tim Finnegan’s Irish Restaurant & Pub, the wood bar features green lighting. Food-wise, anticipate corned beef and cabbage taquitos, Irish potato skins, bangers and mash, and a Bavarian pretzel served with soft cheese and Guinness mustard. Dessert options include a Guinness chocolate brownie, Bailey’s tiramisu, and bread pudding.

On March 17, enjoy live music from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Step dancers will perform at 11:30 a.m. Hear bagpipes and drums three times during the day. A draft beer truck also will be pouring beer.

