The heat of the summer can be a real let-down, driving everyone inside for months—but one of the best things about being in Arizona in the summertime are the discounts you can snag on hotel rooms.

Since the summer months tend to be slow for business, many hotels will offer great deals. Whether you’re looking to do a quick getaway to Tucson or just stay here and get out of the house, here are five hotels in the city where you can enjoy some time to yourself.

Omni Tucson National Resort

2727 W. Club Drive

Instagram

The 130-room Omni Tucson National Resort beckons with stunning views and luxe accommodations. Bonus: The resort finished up a multi-million dollar renovation in early 2023. Guests can enjoy amenities including two resort-style pools, the 10,000-square-foot Mokara Spa, an award-winning golf course, and six on-site restaurants. Bob’s Steak & Chop House is of note. This Texas-based restaurant offers a Wednesday summer menu. Guests can enjoy a four-course menu including an appetizer, steak house greens, chateaubriand and dessert for two for $135 per person. A wine pairing costs $25 per person.

The Omni is offering a variety of staycation deals for the summer. The Carried Away deal gives guests a $200 resort credit along with a custom summer tote by SCOUT. The deal ends Sept. 8. The Longer Days, Longer Stays deal gives guests 10% off a single-night stay, 15% off a two-night stay, and 20% off a three-night stay. This deal applies to stays booked through Sept. 28. As of the time of this writing, room rates start at around $144.

Loews Ventana Canyon

7000 N. Resort Dr.

Instagram

(Photo courtesy of Loews Ventana Canyon)

Located on the outskirts of Tucson in the Catalina Mountains, the modern Loews Ventana Canyon Resort beckons with gorgeous scenery and top-notch amenities. The 398-room resort features two heated pools and a Jacuzzi, the Lakeside Spa, two golf courses, and the Flying V Bar & Grill, helmed by executive chef and Food Network’s Chopped winner Ken Harvey. Rooms are spacious and contemporary; guests can look forward to an oversized soaking tub, a large sitting area, and balconies, some which feature stunning mountain views.

The resort offers a handful of deals. Guests who book the Foothills Staycation at Loews will receive 25% of savings during their stays, complimentary breakfast for two, and waived resort fees when using the offer code: FOOTHILLS. Room rates for this resort start at around $159 per room.

El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton Resort

10000 N. Oracle Road

Instagram

El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton Resort, sits on 50 acres and features sweeping views of Tucson’s mountains along with luxe property features. Guests can enjoy resort pools, four on-site restaurants and a spa at this expansive 428-room resort. In the summertime, the resort hosts a plethora of events ranging from cooking classes to floral design workshops.

The Spa Escape Package includes one signature facial or massage at the hotel’s SpaWell spa, a welcome charcuterie plate, and sparkling wine. Contemporary SpaWell opened in 2020 and features a salt therapy lounge, a fitness studio, and an adults-only outdoor pool with views of the Pusch Ridge. Per-day rate for this package, which must be booked three days prior to arrival, starts at $325.

The Armory Park Inn

438 S. 3rd Ave.

Instagram

Travelers searching for a cozy yet plush getaway will find that at the Armory Park Inn. This seven-room historic bed and breakfast (the building is circa 1877) features individually decorated rooms and accommodations including plush beds outfitted with a cashmere-and-cotton mattress topped with Frette linens and marble bathrooms. Property-wide amenities include a complimentary morning buffet, free bike rentals for guests, happy hour, and fruit trees scattered throughout, adding to the charming setting. The inn is only a few blocks from downtown Tucson, which is home to plenty of restaurants and shops.

Armory Park also offers a variety of packages. Travelers who book the Tucson Native Package can stay two days and get the third day half off. Guests also receive two tickets to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum; a choice of Arizona bottle of wine or beer from local Barrio Brewing; a curated list of what to see, do and eat in Tucson; and a gift basket chock full of local goodies like Monsoon Chocolate bars. This package starts at $250 per night per person.

Fun fact: Each room at Armory Park is named after a key figure in Arizona history. Read more about those individuals here.

The Leo Kent, a Marriott Tribute Portfolio Hotel

1 S. Church Ave.

Instagram

The newest hotel on this list (it opened in early 2023), the Leo Kent is located in the heart of downtown Tucson, occupying the first nine floors of the iconic (and historic) One South Church. The hotel is modern with a dash of Southwestern charm, like the succulents in the spacious lobby. Rooms are contemporary and outfitted with comfortable beds and deep soaking tubs. Expect to find Southwestern décor (more cacti). The large windows on the high-rise showcase views of the surrounding area and downtown.

Guests who book the Explore Tucson deal receive 20% off at the St. Cruz restaurant and late check out. This deal excludes alcohol and is valid from now until Dec. 31, 2023. Room rates start at around $149.