A Cuban woman and her daughter wait in line to be escorted to a Border Patrol van for processing in Yuma, Ariz., on Feb. 6, 2022, hoping to remain in the United States to seek asylum. Records obtained by The Associated Press show COVID-19 infection rates have plummeted among migrants crossing the border from Mexico as the Biden administration faces a critical decision whether to extend sweeping restrictions on asylum.

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some US asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico.

The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office in January 2021. But lower courts ordered it reinstated in response to a lawsuit from Republican-led Texas and Missouri. The current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than did the Trump administration.

