Sign up for the free newsletter that 50,000+ Arizonans read to stay connected.

Get an exclusive coupon code for Brick Road Coffee when you sign up for The Copper Courier’s free newsletter.

ARIZONA—Brick Road Coffee is more than just a coffee shop. It’s a welcoming space that celebrates diversity and inclusion, especially for the LGBTQ community.

“The main reason I started working here was just because of how comfortable it was and how inclusive it was,” said Debhani Pettypool, a Brick Road Coffee barista.

The Tempe coffee shop hosts a variety of community events—from drag story hours and queer meetups to Dungeons and Dragons events and book clubs—most of which are driven by input from their customers.

Brick Road co-owner Gabe Hagen said that being an LGBTQ-friendly business centered around coffee gives their shop an approachable vibe. Jesse Shank, also a co-owner, agreed.

“There were coffee shops that were important to me when I was a young person trying to figure things out,” Shank said.

“I feel like this is the first hangout spot that has this vibe for LGBTQ that’s not like a bar or something,” said regular customer Cris Otto.

Brick Road Coffee’s name is a nod to the movie “The Wizard of Oz,” and some of their drinks include that theme—like a signature favorite called the “Flying Monkey,” with a whopping six shots of espresso.

Now, Brick Road Coffee is offering a 20% off coupon code for all new Copper Courier newsletter subscribers.

To support this local business and start getting Copper Courier’s free newsletter—which keeps its readers current on the latest news and events in Arizona—click here. It may just be the start of your own journey down Tempe’s most vibrant brick road.