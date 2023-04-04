There’s something for everyone in this beautiful corner of the American West.

If you’re looking for a beautiful and exciting destination to explore in Arizona, Yuma County is definitely worth checking out! From stunning natural landscapes to unique cultural and historical sites, there’s something for everyone here.

Here are some of the top things to do in Yuma County that you won’t want to miss:

Yuma Territorial Prison

In the heart of downtown Yuma

(Shutterstock Photo)

First up, you can visit the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park, which used to be a notorious prison back in the late 1800s. Nowadays, you can take a tour of the cells and learn about the prison’s history, including some infamous inmates like Pearl Hart. The prison also boasts beautiful gardens and amazing views of the Colorado River.

Castle Dome Mines Museum & Ghost Town

Driving time from downtown Yuma: about an hour

(Photo by Martin Nieves Sanchez)

If you’re up for a bit of a drive, you can head about 50 miles north of Yuma to check out the Castle Dome Mines Museum & Ghost Town. This well-preserved ghost town offers a glimpse into the past with old mining equipment and buildings. Take a guided tour to learn about the history of the mines and the people who lived and worked in the town.

Kofa National Wildlife Refuge

Driving time from downtown Yuma: about two hours

(Shutterstock Photo)

For the adventurous types, the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge is a must-visit destination. With over 660,000 acres of rugged terrain, it’s perfect for hiking and wildlife spotting. Keep your eyes peeled for bighorn sheep, mountain lions, and desert tortoises. The trails winding through the desert offer breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.

Yuma Art Center & Historic Yuma Theatre

In the heart of downtown Yuma

(City of Yuma Photo)

If you’re more into art and culture, the Yuma Art Center & Historic Yuma Theatre is definitely worth checking out. Located in downtown Yuma, this vibrant cultural hub showcases local art and live performances, including concerts, art exhibitions, and theater productions.

Imperial Sand Dunes

Driving time from downtown Yuma: one hour

(Shutterstock Photo)

For the off-road enthusiasts, the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area in California is a popular spot to ride dune buggies, ATVs, and motorcycles across the sandy terrain. If you prefer to take it easy, you can still enjoy the stunning views of the dunes and surrounding mountains.

Colorado River State Historic Park

Driving time from downtown Yuma: a couple minutes

(Shutterstock Photo)

History buffs will enjoy a tour of the Colorado River State Historic Park, which was once a supply center for the US Army and played a significant role in the settlement of the American Southwest. Visitors can tour the museum and learn about the depot’s history, as well as the lives of the soldiers and civilians who lived and worked there.

Yuma Proving Ground Open Air Museum

Driving time from downtown Yuma: about a half hour

(US Army Center of Military History Photo)

The Yuma Proving Ground Open Air Museum is another fascinating destination for history enthusiasts. This museum is dedicated to the history of the Yuma Proving Ground, a military facility that has played a critical role in the development of military technology. You can learn about the facility’s history and see a variety of military vehicles and equipment on display.

Cibola National Wildlife Refuge

Driving time from downtown Yuma: a little over an hour

(Shutterstock Photo)

If birdwatching is your thing, the Cibola National Wildlife Refuge is a haven for over 280 species of birds. Take a stroll through the wetlands and marshes and enjoy the stunning views of the surrounding mountains and wildlife.

Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area

Driving time from downtown Yuma: a minute

(Shutterstock Photo)

Don’t miss out on a tour of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, located along the Colorado River. This historic area played a vital role in the settlement of the American South

west, and you can tour restored buildings and learn about the history of the area and the pioneers who settled there.

West Wetlands Park

Driving time from downtown Yuma: five minutes

(Google Review Photo/John Serksnis)

Last but not least, if you’re looking for a relaxing day in nature, the West Wetlands Park is the perfect spot. Located in the heart of Yuma, the park offers picnic areas, playgrounds, and walking trails, all with stunning views of the Colorado River and the surrounding area.

Mexico! (Los Algodones, Baja California)

Driving time from downtown Yuma: about 15 minutes

(Shutterstock Photo)

And if you’re up for even more adventure, since Yuma County is a border town, you can easily cross over to Mexico and experience a different culture and cuisine. Indulge in some delicious tacos and other traditional dishes while exploring another country’s culture.

Don’t forget to bring your camera along on your trip to Yuma County, as there are plenty of photo opportunities to capture the beauty of the area. Whether you’re hiking through the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge, exploring the Castle Dome Mines Museum & Ghost Town, or simply enjoying the stunning views of the Colorado River, you’re sure to capture some amazing shots.

There’s something for everyone in this beautiful corner of the American West. So pack your bags and get ready for an unforgettable adventure in Yuma County!

