4 upcoming neighborhood events in Phoenix (June 10)

This section appears in Rent Check PHX, a free biweekly newsletter made for Phoenix renters, written by someone who’s lived it. Sign up here.

This is a space to share events that are focused on connecting with community and spending time with neighbors.

If you have an event you’d like to submit, reply to this email or email me!

Here’s what’s coming up:

When: June 10, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Roosevelt Row Apartments lounge, 330 E. Roosevelt St.

Advertisement

“Join us in discussion with Rick Naimark about ASU developments downtown and Roosevelt row CDC with an update regarding upcoming summer small business activations.”

When: Every Friday, 7-9 a.m.

Where: Cactus Cloud Cafe in downtown Phoenix

“The best way to build a neighborhood is by having a third space like @cactuscloudcafe to meet at weekly! Join us every Friday from 7AM to 9AM, before the workday begins, even if it’s just to stop by and say hi to neighbors. No pressure if you can’t make it!”

When: June 14, 11:45 a.m.- 3 p.m.

“Learn how to ride the bus with DCC! Meet at Central Station (between first ave and central ave at polk street) at 11:45 AM. We will catch the northbound Route 0 bus at 11:55 AM and take it up to Central Ave and Colter St to Churn Ice Cream! We can take the bus back downtown or walk a quarter mile to the Central and Camelback light rail station.”

Advertisement

🎤 Roosevelt Neighborhood Monthly Meeting

When: June 16, 6 p.m.

Where: UL2 community room at Second Avenue and McKinley Street

“Our main presentation will be from the Arizona Department of Transportation, who will be presenting possible expansion plans for the I-10 freeway from SR51 thru the Deck Park Tunnel. Also on the agenda will be an update on the planned November 14 Roosevelt Home Tour and updates on local developments. Following the meeting, we will be celebrating our upcoming summer break with a get-together at the Tea Pot, 818 N. 5th Ave., with light refreshments and lively discussion. All Roosevelt residents are welcome.”