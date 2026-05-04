News Every cop an ICE informant? Inside Arizona’s new immigration bill Copper Courier Staff May 4, 2026 Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Mail (Opens in new window)Mail Copy link Your local police could soon be required to report you to ICE. Here’s the deal. Popular Sports Life after Coyotes: Glendale officials say Westgate is thriving without NHL tenant Things To Do Arizona’s tallest waterslide is open for summer. What to expect News After no charges, Phoenix family asks AG to charge cop who killed their dad Local 3 low-cost tips for hosting people in a small Phoenix apartment News Surprise residents speak out against approval of Project Baccara data center Follow Us TikTok YouTube Instagram X Facebook Newest Videos News Surprise residents speak out against approval of Project Baccara data center News AI is denying Arizona seniors’ healthcare—and getting paid to do it News Wildfire scorches nearly 1,000 acres near Buckeye News Arizona could get its largest data center yet. Here’s what’s at stake News Medicaid cuts could close these Arizona hospitals