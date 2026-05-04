News

Every cop an ICE informant? Inside Arizona’s new immigration bill

Copper Courier Staff

Your local police could soon be required to report you to ICE. Here’s the deal.

Popular

Sports

Life after Coyotes: Glendale officials say Westgate is thriving without NHL tenant

Newest Videos

Latest News

See More

Sports

Life after Coyotes: Glendale officials say Westgate is thriving without NHL tenant

Things To Do

Arizona’s tallest waterslide is open for summer. What to expect

News

After no charges, Phoenix family asks AG to charge cop who killed their dad

Local

3 low-cost tips for hosting people in a small Phoenix apartment