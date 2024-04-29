Who did the Arizona Cardinals take in the 2024 NFL draft?

The Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 last season, a low enough record to grab one of the top spots in the 2024 NFL draft.
Last season, quarterback Kyler Murray returned from a torn ACL and led the team to a 3-5 record in the team’s last eight games.
The NFL draft is a great way to grab new, young talent from college and add them to a team that already has stars on both sides of the ball like Murray, running back James Conner, tight end Trey McBride, and safety Budda Baker.
The Cardinals had two picks in the first round, seven in the first three rounds, and 12 total.
Here’s who the Cardinals drafted in the 2024 NFL draft:
Round 1: No. 4 – Marvin Harrison Jr.
- Position: Wide receiver
- College: Ohio State University
- Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Round 1: No. 27 – Darius Robinson
- Position: Defensive line
- College: University of Missouri
- Hometown: Southfield, Michigan
Round 2: No. 43 – Max Melton
- Position: Cornerback
- College: Rutgers University
- Hometown: Mays Landing, New Jersey
Round 3: No. 66 – Trey Benson
- Position: Running back
- College: Florida State University
- Hometown: Greenville, Mississippi
Round 3: No. 71 – Isaiah Adams
- Position: Offensive line
- College: University of Illinois
- Hometown: Ajax, Ontario, Canada
Round 3: No. 82 – Tip Reiman
- Position: Tight end
- College: University of Illinois
- Hometown: Rapid City, South Dakota
Round 3: No. 90 – Elijah Jones
- Position: Cornerback
- College: Boston College
- Hometown: Harlem, New York
Round 4: No. 104 – Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
- Position: Safety
- College: Texas Tech University
- Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Round 5: No. 138 – Xavier Thomas
- Position: Defensive line
- College: Clemson University
- Hometown: Florence, South Carolina
Round 5: No. 162 – Christian Jones
- Position: Offensive Line
- College: University of Texas
- Hometown: Cypress, Texas
Round 6: No. 191 – Tejhaun Palmer
- Position: Wide receiver
- College: The University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Round 7: No. 226 – Jaden Davis
- Position: Defensive back
- College: University of Miami
- Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
READ MORE: ASU football slapped with probation due to violations during Herm Edwards era
Politics
‘Attempted insurrection:’ Republican lawmakers retaliate after Dems’ success on abortion ban repeal
Members of the Arizona Freedom Caucus filed an ethics complaint after Democrats’ vocal push to repeal the ban sparks change. Republican legislators...
VIDEO: Everything you need to know about the Arizona abortion ban repeal
@coppercourier Here’s everything you need to know about when it begins, the push to repeal it, and what that means for the @arizonaforabortionaccess...
Local News
AG Mayes says earliest day Arizona’s 1864 abortion ban can be enforced is June 27
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says the earliest day the state’s 1864 abortion ban can be enforced is June 27. The Arizona Supreme Court on...
Arizona abortion law status remains unclear, even as lawmakers near repeal of ban
A repeal would not take effect until 90 days after the end of the current legislative session. PHOENIX – As state lawmakers push to repeal a...