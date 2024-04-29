Granite Post News Logo Image
Who did the Arizona Cardinals take in the 2024 NFL draft?

Arizona 2024 NFL draft

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 25: Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. poses for portraits after being selected fourth overall in the first round by the Arizona Cardinals during the 2024 NFL draft on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

By Robert Gundran

April 29, 2024

The Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 last season, a low enough record to grab one of the top spots in the 2024 NFL draft.

Last season, quarterback Kyler Murray returned from a torn ACL and led the team to a 3-5 record in the team’s last eight games.

The NFL draft is a great way to grab new, young talent from college and add them to a team that already has stars on both sides of the ball like Murray, running back James Conner, tight end Trey McBride, and safety Budda Baker.

The Cardinals had two picks in the first round, seven in the first three rounds, and 12 total.

Here’s who the Cardinals drafted in the 2024 NFL draft:

 

Round 1: No. 4 – Marvin Harrison Jr.

  • Position: Wide receiver
  • College: Ohio State University
  • Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

 

Round 1: No. 27 – Darius Robinson

  • Position: Defensive line
  • College: University of Missouri
  • Hometown: Southfield, Michigan

 

Round 2: No. 43 – Max Melton

  • Position: Cornerback
  • College: Rutgers University
  • Hometown: Mays Landing, New Jersey

 

Round 3: No. 66 – Trey Benson

  • Position: Running back
  • College: Florida State University
  • Hometown: Greenville, Mississippi

 

Round 3: No. 71 – Isaiah Adams

  • Position: Offensive line
  • College: University of Illinois
  • Hometown: Ajax, Ontario, Canada

 

Round 3: No. 82 – Tip Reiman

  • Position: Tight end
  • College: University of Illinois
  • Hometown: Rapid City, South Dakota

 

Round 3: No. 90 – Elijah Jones

  • Position: Cornerback
  • College: Boston College
  • Hometown: Harlem, New York

 

Round 4: No. 104 – Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

  • Position: Safety
  • College: Texas Tech University
  • Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

 

Round 5: No. 138 – Xavier Thomas

  • Position: Defensive line
  • College: Clemson University
  • Hometown: Florence, South Carolina

 

Round 5: No. 162 – Christian Jones

  • Position: Offensive Line
  • College: University of Texas
  • Hometown: Cypress, Texas

 

Round 6: No. 191 – Tejhaun Palmer

  • Position: Wide receiver
  • College: The University of Alabama at Birmingham
  • Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

 

Round 7: No. 226 – Jaden Davis

  • Position: Defensive back
  • College: University of Miami
  • Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

 

Author

  • Robert Gundran

    Robert Gundran grew up in the Southwest, spending equal time in the Valley and Southern California throughout his life. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in 2018 and wrote for The Arizona Republic and The Orange County Register.

    View all posts

