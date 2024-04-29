Who did the Arizona Cardinals take in the 2024 NFL draft?

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 25: Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. poses for portraits after being selected fourth overall in the first round by the Arizona Cardinals during the 2024 NFL draft on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 last season, a low enough record to grab one of the top spots in the 2024 NFL draft.

Last season, quarterback Kyler Murray returned from a torn ACL and led the team to a 3-5 record in the team’s last eight games.

The NFL draft is a great way to grab new, young talent from college and add them to a team that already has stars on both sides of the ball like Murray, running back James Conner, tight end Trey McBride, and safety Budda Baker.

The Cardinals had two picks in the first round, seven in the first three rounds, and 12 total.

Here’s who the Cardinals drafted in the 2024 NFL draft:

Round 1: No. 4 – Marvin Harrison Jr.

Position: Wide receiver

College: Ohio State University

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Round 1: No. 27 – Darius Robinson

Position: Defensive line

College: University of Missouri

Hometown: Southfield, Michigan

Round 2: No. 43 – Max Melton

Position: Cornerback

College: Rutgers University

Hometown: Mays Landing, New Jersey

Round 3: No. 66 – Trey Benson

Position: Running back

College: Florida State University

Hometown: Greenville, Mississippi

Round 3: No. 71 – Isaiah Adams

Position: Offensive line

College: University of Illinois

Hometown: Ajax, Ontario, Canada

Round 3: No. 82 – Tip Reiman

Position: Tight end

College: University of Illinois

Hometown: Rapid City, South Dakota

Round 3: No. 90 – Elijah Jones

Position: Cornerback

College: Boston College

Hometown: Harlem, New York

Round 4: No. 104 – Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

Position: Safety

College: Texas Tech University

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Round 5: No. 138 – Xavier Thomas

Position: Defensive line

College: Clemson University

Hometown: Florence, South Carolina

Round 5: No. 162 – Christian Jones

Position: Offensive Line

College: University of Texas

Hometown: Cypress, Texas

Round 6: No. 191 – Tejhaun Palmer

Position: Wide receiver

College: The University of Alabama at Birmingham

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Round 7: No. 226 – Jaden Davis

Position: Defensive back

College: University of Miami

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

