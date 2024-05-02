Everything you need to know about spring high school sports championships in Arizona

Here’s where and when each Arizona high school sports championship meet or tournament takes place.

The Arizona spring high school sports season is coming to an end—and with that comes the crowning of champions across the state.

Spring sports in Arizona include baseball, softball, golf, tennis, track and field, and beach volleyball.

Baseball, softball, and volleyball are separated by conferences. Schools in the 6A, 5A, and 4A conferences have student enrollment of 1,000 or more. Schools in the 1A, 2A, and 3A conferences have student enrollment of 1,000 or less.

High school tennis, track and field, and beach volleyball in Arizona are separated by three divisions.

Entry to most events before championship matches, games, or events is $10 for adults and $5 for high school students with ID. Entry to championship matches is $15 for adults and $7.50 for students with ID.

The golf championships are $15 for a day pass for everyone besides children 5 and under, who get in free. Entry to the track and field state meet is $20 for adults and $10 for students with a high school ID.

Here’s where and when each championship meet or tournament takes place:

Where: Goodyear Baseball Complex, HoHoKam Stadium in Mesa, and Tempe Diablo Stadium

When:

April 27-May 14 (6A/5A)

April 27-May 13 (4A)

April 30-May 13 (3A)

May 3-11 (2A)

April 27-May 11 (1A)

The 5A tournament features Mason Russell, a pitcher from Casteel High School in Queen Creek. Russell committed to play college ball at the University of Arizona.

He threw a no-hitter against High Point Wesleyan Christian, a high school in North Carolina, to start the year.

Where: Farrington Stadium at ASU in Tempe, Papago Softball Complex in Phoenix, and Quail Run Park in Mesa

When:

April 27-May 13 (6A/5A)

April 27-May 11 (4A/3A)

April 27-May 6 (2A)

April 26-May 6 (1A)

The 6A softball tournament opened with a couple of huge upsets, as No. 13 seed Sunnyside High School beat No. 4 seed Xavier College Prep and No. 16 seed Corona del Sol beat No. 1 seed Red Mountain in the first round of the tournament.

Basha High School is the defending champion but was knocked into the losers bracket after a loss to Pinnacle High School.

Where: Skyline High School in Mesa

When: April 30-May 11

The bracket stage of the boys volleyball tournament kicked off Thursday night at Skyline High School.

Sandra Day O’Connor’s girls team won the 6A championship, and the boys team will look to take both titles for the school as the No. 1 seed in the bracket.

Perry High School won last year’s title, and they are the No. 3 seed this year.

Where: Aguila Golf Course in Laveen

When:

May 6-7

Where: Mesa Tennis Center, Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale, Scottsdale Ranch Park

When:

April 19-May 4 (D-I/D-II/D-III Teams)

April 26-29 (D-I/D-II/D-III Individual)

Catalina Foothills High School has won 18 state titles since the turn of the millennium. The girls team has won every title since 2018, and the boys team has won every title since 2014.

If you’re a fan of dynasties or want to see an underdog score an upset over the perennial champions, high school tennis is the sport to watch.

Where: Deer Valley High School in Phoenix, Mesa Community College, Red Mountain High School in Mesa

When:

May 2 and May 4 (D-I)

May 3-4 (D-II/D-III/D-IV/D-V)

May 10-11 (State championships)

Track meets are an all-day affair, and the state meet at Mesa Community College takes place over two days. Day one on May 10 runs from 9 a.m. to 9:25 p.m., and day two goes from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Here’s your guide to when the finals for each event takes place:

May 10

Boys javelin – 3 p.m.

Boys triple jump – 4 p.m.

Girls long jump – 4 p.m.

Boys discus – 4 p.m.

Girls shot put – 4 p.m.

Girls 4x800m relay – 5:15 p.m.

Girls high jump – 5:30 p.m.

Boys pole vault – 5:30 p.m.

Boys 1600m – 6:30 p.m.

Boys 800m – 8:30 p.m.

Girls 3200m – 9 p.m.

May 11

Girls javelin – 3 p.m.

Girls triple jump – 4:30 p.m.

Boys long jump – 4:30 p.m.

Girls discus – 5 p.m.

Boys shot put – 5 p.m.

Boys high jump – 5:30 p.m.

Girls pole vault – 5:30 p.m.

Boys 4x800m relay – 5:45 p.m.

Girls 1600m – 6:40 p.m.

Where: Casteel High School in Queen Creek

When:

April 16-24 (D-I/D-II teams)

April 29-May 2 (D-I/D-II pairs)

Salpointe Catholic High school beat Flagstaff High School on April 20 to win the D-II state team championship.

Sandra Day O’Connor’s beach volleyball team joined the girls team to win the D-I state team title this year.