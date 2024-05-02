Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Gov. Hobbs signs bill repealing Arizona’s 1864 abortion ban

By Copper Courier Staff

May 2, 2024
@coppercourier Today Democratic @govhobbs signed a bill repealing Arizona's 1864 abortion ban. This doesn't mean the ban is gone now, though. The law won't go into effect until 90 days after the end of the legislative session. Last year, the legislative session didn't adjourn until July 31. If this year follows a similar trajectory, the abortion ban repeal wouldn’t go into effect until Oct. 29. As it stands, the total ban is slated to be the law of the land beginning June 27. Arizonans will likely have the chance to put a right to abortion in the state constitution this fall through the @arizonaforabortionaccess Act. #everythingarizona #arizonanews #abortionban #abortionrights #arizona #az #reproductiverights #azpol #azleg #reproductivefreedom #reproductivejusticeforall ♬ original sound – Copper Courier

