VIDEO: Gov. Hobbs signs bill repealing Arizona’s 1864 abortion ban

May 2, 2024
@coppercourier Today Democratic @govhobbs signed a bill repealing Arizona's 1864 abortion ban. This doesn't mean the ban is gone now, though. The law won't go into effect until 90 days after the end of the legislative session. Last year, the legislative session didn't adjourn until July 31. If this year follows a similar trajectory, the abortion ban repeal wouldn’t go into effect until Oct. 29. As it stands, the total ban is slated to be the law of the land beginning June 27. Arizonans will likely have the chance to put a right to abortion in the state constitution this fall through the @arizonaforabortionaccess Act. #everythingarizona #arizonanews #abortionban #abortionrights #arizona #az #reproductiverights #azpol #azleg #reproductivefreedom #reproductivejusticeforall ♬ original sound – Copper Courier
CATEGORIES: POLITICS VIDEO
Politics
VIDEO: Meet William Claude Jones, one of the men who helped pass Arizona’s 1864 abortion ban
@coppercourier Meet William Claude Jones, one of the men who helped pass Arizona's 1864 abortion ban. Source: Washington Post #ReproRights...
Arizona Legislature repeals 1864 abortion ban. Here’s what happens next.
A territorial law banning abortion outright in Arizona has been repealed by the state legislature and is expected to be signed into law as soon as...
Local News
Silver savings: Where to find the best senior discounts in Phoenix
Here's where you can find the best senior discounts in the Phoenix area. Click! Pop! Crack! Is that thunder from the monsoon or the sound of your...
Trump says he would allow red states to track pregnancies, prosecute abortion ban violators
In an interview published by Time magazine this week, former president Donald Trump detailed his plans for a potential second term and said he would...