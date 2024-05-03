Over 130 Pima County dogs looking for temporary foster homes during animal shelter construction

Pima Animal Care has numerous dogs and cats of all shapes and sizes available for adoption. (Photo courtesy of Pima County Animal Care Center)

Pima Animal Care Center is undergoing a two-week construction project, and the shelter is looking for people to volunteer as short-term foster homes for around 130 dogs.

The construction will involve installing noise-dampening panels all throughout the indoor area. The panels will help reduce the noise from barking dogs.

Noise from the construction will put any animals at the shelter in distress, so they’re asking for people to take in those dogs for around two weeks.

The project was funded by Friends of PACC, the shelter’s nonprofit partner.

“The construction noise is going to be pretty intense,” said Monica Dangler, PACC’s director of animal services. “And the construction itself may pose a safety issue for our staff and volunteers when handling stressed dogs. That’s why we really need to get dogs out of there until we get through this construction phase.”

People who opt-in will get free crates and food if they take in a dog that is 40 pounds or more, and everyone who takes in a dog will get a $5 a day stipend.

Construction starts May 6, so anyone interested in fostering or adopting a dog can go to the shelter during its open hours.

Pima Animal Care Center is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesday from 1:30 to 7 p.m., and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check out animals available to adopt or foster at pima.gov/animalcare.