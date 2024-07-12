Diana Taurasi will have 2 courts named after her at Phoenix Mercury’s new practice facility

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi smiles after a basket gainst the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Diana Taurasi has been with the Phoenix Mercury franchise her entire career.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury are dedicating two courts at the team’s new $70 million practice facility to star guard Diana Taurasi.

The 58,000-foot facility in downtown Phoenix will be unveiled next Thursday to kick off WNBA All-Star weekend at Footprint Center. The facility, three blocks from the arena, will include two courts named Diana Taurasi Court and include a logo inspired by the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer.

The facility also will including strength and cardio areas, hydrotherapy, a sauna, offices, meeting rooms, lounge, and dining room, among other amenities.

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia said when he bought the franchise in 2023 that it was a priority for the Mercury to have their own practice facility.

Taurasi has been with the franchise her entire career since being taken out of UConn with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 WNBA draft. She’s a three-time WNBA champion, six-time Olympian and 11-time WNBA All-Star who will play for the US in the Paris Olympics later this month.

The WNBA All-Star skills challenge and 3-point contest are next Friday in Phoenix, with the US Olympic 5-on-5 team facing Team WNBA in the All-Star Game the next day.