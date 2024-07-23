How to register to vote in Arizona

FILE - In this March 17, 2020, file photo, an Arizona voter delivers her mail-in ballot at a polling station for the Arizona presidential preference election in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

You must register to vote in Arizona by Oct. 7 to be able to vote for president this year.

Before you vote in an election, you need to register to vote in your state.

To vote in the next general election on Nov. 5—in which voters will decide the next US president, as well as members of Congress, state lawmakers, ballot initiatives, and more—you must be registered by Oct. 7. Arizona does not allow for same-day voter registration.

Here’s how to make sure you’re registered and ready to vote in Arizona by then.

Are you eligible to vote?

To register to vote in Arizona, you must meet these three criteria:

You’re a United States citizen.

You’re a resident of Arizona.

You will be 18 or older by Nov. 3.

What are some reasons you can’t register?

You cannot register to vote in Arizona if:

You have been convicted of a felony and have not yet had your civil rights restored. For first-time felonies, you are able to vote again after you have served your sentence and paid restitution.

A court of law has designated you as incapacitated.

How do you register?

If you have an Arizona driver’s license or ID card, you can register to vote online through Service Arizona.

You will have to verify that you are eligible to vote, and you will choose your party preference while registering.

If you don’t have an Arizona driver’s license or state ID, you are still eligible to vote if you can provide proof of citizenship. Accepted forms of proof of citizenship can be found on the Arizona Secretary of State website.

With or without ID, you can also register by printing a form and mailing it to your county recorder’s office. If you can’t print, you can also contact the county recorder’s office and ask them to mail you a form that you return to them. Forms may also be available in public spaces like libraries, motor vehicle division offices, public assistance agencies, and city clerk offices.

You can also go to your county recorder’s office in person and fill out the form there. Find your local county recorder’s office here.

Once you submit your form, you should receive a voter registration card in the mail within four to six weeks. But if it doesn’t come for some reason, don’t worry—you can still vote without it. You just need to bring ID.