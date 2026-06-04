‘Kick Out Corruption’ tour highlights Arizona’s high living costs

By Mark Moran

New polling from the Brennan Center for Justice shows 62% of Americans are unhappy with their elected officials in Washington, including President Donald Trump.

More than two-thirds of voters said they feel Trump is corrupt, and 85% said they feel that way about Congress.

In response, Democratic organizers are holding a “Kick Out Corruption” tour event this weekend in Arizona. They allege government corruption is behind the higher cost of living in nearly every sector of the economy.

Christina Harvey, executive director of Stand Up America, said many people feel powerless.

“This tour is really a response to the fact that working families are struggling right now to pay for groceries, gas, and healthcare in a system that feels rigged against them,” Harvey said.

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U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., will be the featured speaker at the inaugural event.

The Brennan Center research says voters list government corruption as a major concern and define it broadly, including politicians using their positions for personal gain, being unresponsive to constituents or putting special interests ahead of voters.

Harvey said concern over government corruption is widespread and bipartisan, including among Trump supporters.

“Ninety-two percent of voters, including 90% of Republicans, believe corruption is a big problem in politics and government,” Harvey said.

In the Brennan Center survey, a majority of voters placed specific blame on Trump and his administration for ongoing affordability issues. The Trump administration has called higher gas prices a necessary evil in achieving energy independence.

Related: The 20 most affordable cities in Arizona to buy a house

