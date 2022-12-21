If November is all about pie, December is all about cookies. Maybe you leave them out for Santa, want to give cookies as a gift, or just need a sugary holiday boost. But no matter who the cookies are for, here are 10 cookie shops in the Valley—custom cookie shops are trending hard locally right now—that are baking festive cookies for the holidays. Enjoy the season!

Batch Cookie Shop

(Batch Cookie Shop Photo)

1495 N. Higley Road, #107 in Gilbert

https://www.instagram.com/batchcookieshop

https://batchcookieshop.com

Gilbert’s Batch Cookie Shop rolls out a new “batch” (get it?) of cookies at the start of each month. In December, Batch will serve up five different holiday cookies. These include hot chocolate, ginger snap, dark chocolate peppermint, a Christmas tree sugar cookie, and The Grinch—a chocolate cookie decorated with green frosting, mint Oreo cookie crumbles, and red sprinkles to add some holiday cheer.

Smitholator Cookie Shop

124 W. Main St. in Mesa

www.instagram.com/batchcookieshop

www.smitholator.com

Mesa’s Smitholator Cookie Shop specializes in creating hand-decorated sugar cookies that are baked from scratch. The shop is owned by Heather and Travis Smith, and the unique name is an homage to the 1950s toaster called the Toast-O-Lator—a nod to the owners love of mid-century kitchen gadgets. This shop sells nine different holiday-themed cookies. These include a gingy home, a Christmas camper, a saguaro with lights, a Santa, a tree, a snowflake, and a gingy gal and guy. Searching for an at-home family activity? Smitholator also sells winter-themed DIY kits. Smitholator staff also teaches cookie-decorating workshops if you want to up your baking game and has a few slots available as of press time.

The Cookie House

18255 N. 83rd Ave., Ste. 101, in Glendale

https://www.instagram.com/thecookiehouseaz/

www.thecookiehouseAZ.com

Glendale’s The Cookie House is serving up a variety of holiday cookie offerings. These include the December cookie of the month—a chocolate peppermint cookie filled with Andes mint pieces and topped with Hershey’s white chocolate and red sugar. Customers also can buy decorate-your-own kits that come with icing, sprinkles, and your choice of either one dozen sugar or ginger cookies.

Urban Cookies Bakeshop

(Urban Cookies Photo)

2325 N. 7th St. in central Phoenix

https://www.instagram.com/urban_cookies/

urbancookies.com

Urban Cookies Bakeshop in Central Phoenix is getting into the holiday spirit with six festive cookies. Available until Dec. 24, these include classic sugar cookies, almond amaretto, snowballs, ginger molasses, and a gluten-free chocolate snowflake cookie. Sugar cookies come in two shapes: snowmen or Christmas trees. For $48, you can purchase a 20-cookie holiday box that includes four each of five varieties.

Keto Kitchen Confections

(Keto Kitchen Confections Photo)

961 W. Ray Road, #4, in Chandler

https://www.instagram.com/ketokitchenconfections

https://www.ketokitchenconfections.com

Keto Kitchen Confections is serving up three sugar-free and gluten-free holiday cookies in addition to its regular dessert offerings. Customers can dig into chocolate peppermint cookies, Mexican wedding cookies, and cranberry bliss bars. The bliss bars are brown butter blondies with hints of ginger, candied cranberries, and Lily’s white chocolate chips. The entire creation is then topped with cream cheese frosting.

Crumbl Cookies

Multiple locations throughout the Valley

https://www.instagram.com/crumblcookies

crumblcookies.com

Custom cookie shop Crumbl—based in Utah, but with locations across the US.—releases four to five new cookies every Monday at 6 p.m. MST via its Instagram account. Due to this policy, the company couldn’t release the holiday flavors all at once. But they’ll likely offer a few festive offerings in the coming weeks. As of press time, a gingerbread cake cookie—a gingerbread cookie topped with cream cheese frosting and then finished with cookie crumbs and mini gingerbread man sprinkles—was on the menu. If the holiday flavor of the week doesn’t suit you, Crumbl always serves its signature chocolate chip cookies daily.

Tracy Dempsey Originals

1325 W. University Drive in Tempe

https://www.instagram.com/tdo_odv/

http://www.tracydempseyoriginals.com/

Celebrated Valley baker Tracy Dempsey is selling a classic desserts platter that includes holiday cookies. The platter also features cream puffs and chocolate cherry truffles in addition to mini bourbon pecan, blueberry balsamic, and pumpkin chai pies. The platter serves 8 to 10 people and costs $75. The platter must be pre-ordered by Dec. 15. The shop also sells individual cookies in varieties like shortbread, chocolate chip and kitchen sink.

Cookies by Design

8455 E. McDonald Drive in Scottsdale

https://www.instagram.com/cookiesbydesign

https://www.cookiesbydesign.com

The Scottsdale outpost of cookie chain Cookies by Design is serving up a wide range of colorful holiday cookie baskets that could make great gifts. Find baskets featuring cookies resembling snow globes, Santa, a Christmas tree, reindeer, snowflakes, puppies in red Santa hats, and even your own custom pictures. Order individual cookies, baskets, or “BouTrays” featuring cookies along with festive figures.

Wildflower

Multiple locations in the Valley

https://www.instagram.com/wildflowerbread/

https://wildflowerbread.com

Local chain Wildflower—perhaps known best for its fresh breads, sandwiches, salads, and pastries—will be baking snowflake sugar cookies just in time for the holidays. These cookies cost $4.39 each. The shop also will be selling its signature chocolate chip along with cranberry oatmeal, shortbread and chocolate, hazelnut, and sea salt cookies.

Ruze Cake House

7033 E. Main St., 100, in Old Town Scottsdale

https://www.instagram.com/ruzecakehouse/

https://www.ruzecakehouse.com

Scottsdale’s family-owned Ruze Cake House sells two holiday cookies that are available via preorder. These include a cacti cane—a cactus-shaped cookie decked out with gold flakes—and the Santa cactus topped with a red Santa hat. Both cookies are elegantly decorated as is everything behind the glass of this bakery.