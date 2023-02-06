The Super Bowl will kick off on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

But in the days leading up to the big game, Phoenix residents and visitors will have plenty to celebrate. Here are 11 parties and performances that locals and visitors can attend in honor of the Super Bowl. Whether you’re an NFL fan or not, these parties promise to be a good time.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate Presented by Cash App

Across the street from State Farm Stadium

9191 Cardinals Way in Glendale

Cost: Free with registration here. Entrance is limited to the first 10,000 people.

The Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, will come to Phoenix to throw a massive, family-friendly tailgate on Feb. 12 just a few minutes away from State Farm Stadium. Diplo and country duo Locash will perform.

Being a Fieri event, attendees can look forward to digging into food from more than 20 restaurants, pop-ups, and interactive experiences. Fieri fans can enjoy decadent Fieri-approved fare like Guy’s Trashcan Nachos. Cash App cardholders will receive 25% off their food and beverage purchases. Learn more here.

Superbowl Experience at Hance Park

Hance Park

67 W. Culver St. in downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free

Image via City of Phoenix

From Feb. 9 to 11, Hance Park in downtown Phoenix will host the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s. This free, family-friendly event will feature live music, entertainment, and local fare.

Arizona’s own rock band Jimmy Eat World, country star Lee Brice, and New Jersey-based band Arizona will perform in the evenings. During the day, attendees can enjoy a football-themed obstacle course presented by Barrow Neurological Institute, admire a 16-foot Vince Lombardi Trophy, and see a 44-foot LED saguaro cactus, among other activities and attractions. On Feb. 12, head to Hance Park to partake in an official Super Bowl watch party.

Learn more here.

High Street’s Big Game Fiesta

High Street

5414 E. High St. in North Phoenix

Cost: Single-day general admission ticket prices start at $130. Three-day passes are available for $250.

Head to North Phoenix’s High Street to see Rick Ross, Flo Rida, and Tyga all perform live from Feb. 9 to 11 for the Big Game Fiesta. The lively show will boast a 200-foot-long bar (supposedly the longest in Arizona), an expansive dance floor, and smart lighting.

Food and drinks vendors will also be available. This event is only for those who are 21 or older. Post-performance, look forward to a DJ After Party.

The FanDuel Party Featuring The Killers

Tempe Beach Park

Cost: Tickets are technically free, but a $25 or more bet on FanDuel is required to receive one. According to FanDuel’s website, the promotion has reached its maximum 4,000 participants and is sold out.

Glam rock band The Killers will put on a special show for The Fan Duel Party at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 10. Attendees can anticipate food trucks and appearances by sports stars. Attendees must be 21 or older. Learn more about the event here.

Super Weekend at W Scottsdale

W Scottsdale in Old Town Scottsdale

Cost: Ticket prices vary, but general admission ticket prices start at about $100.

Old Town’s posh W Scottsdale will have a Super Weekend to commemorate the Big Game. On Feb. 8, see athletes and other celebs walk down the runway for the Suits & Sneakers event that will feature Rick Ross.

On Feb. 9, G-Easy will perform. On Feb. 10, rapper Cardi B will put on a show. On Feb. 11, Playboy will host a party with musical guests that are slated to be announced soon. The hotel will throw a Skybox Sunday viewing party on Feb. 12. Learn more here.

Shaq’s Fun House

Talking Stick Resort

9800 Talking Stick Way in Scottsdale

Cost: All-inclusive tier-four tickets start at $399.

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal hosts an annual Super Bowl party, and he’ll be throwing Shaq’s Fun House at Scottsdale’s Talking Stick Resort on Feb. 10.

Look forward to a carnival-like atmosphere complete with rides, games, circus performances, food, and drinks. Diplo, Snoop Dogg, and other artists will put on a show. Learn more here.

The Pepsi Big Game Bash

Walter Studios

747 E. Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free, but the promotion to enter to win tickets ended Jan. 29.

On Feb. 12, downtown Phoenix’s Walter Studios will host NFL players, muralists, an Arizona DJ, local food and drinks, and a Pepsi Blue bar. The Big Game Bash is only open to attendees who are 21 or older and local to Phoenix.

Gronk Beach

Talking Stick Resort

9800 Talking Stick Way in Scottsdale

Cost: General admission tickets started at $229.99, but some price tiers have sold out.

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski will throw a party (dubbed Gronk Beach) at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale on Feb. 11. Artists including 21 Savage, Diplo, and Lil John will all perform.

Attendees can look forward to a beach-themed event complete with plenty of food and drinks. Attendees must be 21 or older to attend. Learn more here.

SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan

Talking Stick Resort

9800 Talking Stick Way in Scottsdale

Cost: Premium, all-inclusive tickets start at $799.99

Headlining Sports Illustrated (SI) The Party Presented by Captain Morgan is Machine Gun Kelly and The Chainsmokers. Held on Feb. 11, party-goers can anticipate a lively event complete with plenty of food, drinks, and celeb sightings.

Past SI The Party attendees include Jeff Bezos, Kevin Hart, Ciara, and Russell Wilson. Learn more here.

BetMGM West Fest

Westgate Entertainment

6751 N. Sunset Blvd. in Glendale

Cost: General admission tickets started at $57 but are sold out. Tier-two tickets are $129.

Country stars Tim McGraw and Bailey Zimmerman will take the stage as part of BetMGM West Fest on Feb. 11. This outdoor concert will also feature food from local and national vendors in addition to a beer garden. Attendees must be 21 or older to attend. Learn more here.

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Footprint Center

201 E. Jefferson St. in downtown Phoenix

Cost: Varies. As of press time, ticket prices range from $49.50 to $1,000+.

Paramore, Bleachers, Dave Matthews Band, Imagine Dragons, and Kane Brown will all take the stage at downtown Phoenix’s Footprint Center arena from Feb. 9 to 11. Read more here.