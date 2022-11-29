Governor-elect of Arizona Katie Hobbs greets supporters while entering a rally to celebrate Hobbs' victory for Governor of Arizona on November 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Major news organizations announced her win over Trump endorsed republican candidate for governor Kari Lake.

Arizona voters picked Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to replace Doug Ducey as their next governor. The Democrat was declared the winner over Republican Kari Lake on Monday, Nov. 14, and will be sworn into office in early January.

Republicans have held Arizona’s highest executive office since 2009 when then-Secretary of State Jan Brewer replaced Janet Napolitano, who left the governor’s office for a position in the Obama Administration.

The 52-year-old Hobbs will be Arizona’s fifth female governor, more than any other state in the country.

As secretary of state, Hobbs oversaw elections and business registrations. She spent a lot of time in 2020 and 2021 defending the last presidential election, which many far-right Republicans falsely claimed were stolen and illegitimate.

Here’s what you should know about our next governor:

1. Hobbs is a Native Arizonan

Hobbs was born in Phoenix and raised in Tempe. She graduated from Seton Catholic High School in the 80s.

She got a bachelor’s degree in social work from Northern Arizona and a master’s agree in social work from Arizona State University.

2. She’s Held Multiple Political Positions

The Democrat was first elected to political office in 2010, when she was a representative in the Arizona House. She served one term before running for state Senate in 2012.

Hobbs was a state senator from 2012 to 2019, when she was elected to her current position as secretary of state.

She served two terms as minority leader for the Democrats in 2015.

3. Public Service is a Part of her Family

Hobbs’ husband, Patrick Goodman, is a child therapist at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Goodman and Hobbs have two adult children.

In 1992 she began her career as a social worker, where Hobbs specialized in domestic violence, behavioral health, and homelessness.

Her twin sister, Becky, is a teacher.

4. Where Does She Stand on the Issues?

Hobbs said she’ll use the power of the veto to reject any legislation that aims to further restrict voting rights or a person’s right to an abortion.

She also said she’ll call a special session on her first day in office to overturn Arizona’s territorial law that would put doctors into jail for performing an abortion.

During her campaign, Hobbs promised to implement a child tax credit in Arizona and institute universal preschool.

5. What Does She Do for Fun?

Hobbs is a triathlete and a cyclist.

She completed a 10k in Phoenix a week after Election Day, a day before the Associated Press called the gubernatorial race in her favor.

One race down, one more to go! pic.twitter.com/T2GxylyG3i — Gov-Elect Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) November 13, 2022

What do you want to see Governor-Elect Hobbs do in her first year in office?