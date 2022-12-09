From New York-style to deep dish, these nine pizza spots all have their own unique spins on one of the most popular foods of all time.

Pizza is a universally-beloved food, and it should come as no surprise that a city as populated as Scottsdale would be home to plenty of great pizza shops. From New York-style to deep dish, these nine pizza spots all have their own unique spins on one of the most popular foods of all time. Next time you’re in Scottsdale and get a craving for pizza, consider one of these spots.

1. Streets of New York

North Scottsdale: 15560 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard

South Scottsdale: 6730 E. Thomas Road

Photo: Streets of New York

Since 1976, Streets of New York has been serving authentic, hand-tossed New York-style pizzas. Today, Streets of New York has a total of 16 locations and two in Scottsdale.

All pizzas are brushed with garlic butter and made with organic tomatoes imported from Italy. Streets of New York sells gourmet pizzas, create-your-own New York pizzas, gluten-free options, and pizza by the slice. Its featured pizza is the Primavera that’s adorned with roma tomatoes, mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, onions, zucchini, black olives, and cheddar.

When to visit: On Mondays, Streets of New York runs a deal where customers can buy any pizza and get the second half off.

2. Lou Malnati’s

North Scottsdale: 17787 N. Scottsdale Road

Photo: @loumalnatis

Headquartered in Chicago, Lou Malnati’s is renowned for its deep dish pizza and has been in business for 45 years. Lou’s has a total of eight Valley-wide locations where Arizonans can sink their teeth into its signature pies.

The Chicago classic comes with Lou’s lean sausage, extra mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce on its signature buttercrust. Customers also can build their own or even order a white pizza.

Fun fact: Lou Malnati’s Scottsdale location is the company’s largest location in Arizona.

3. Craft 64

Old Town: 6922 E. Main Street

Photo: @craft64scottsdale

Since Craft 64 opened in 2015, the restaurant has been dedicated to supporting local farmers and makers. The restaurant has partnered with local farm McClendon’s Select for fresh produce.

Pizza crust is made in-house with a Hayden Mills heirloom variety wheat flour. Craft 64 also makes its mozzarella in-house and estimates it makes about 7,200 pounds of mozza’ annually.

The wood-fired pizzas are cooked in a Mugnaini wood-fired oven imported from Italy. Taste that freshness in the Fico, topped with mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano, ricotta, arugula, truffle oil, and fig sauce.

Insider tip: In keeping with the restaurant’s dedication to all things local, Craft 64 also features over 30 handles pouring Arizona craft beer.

4. Pizzeria Virtu

Old Town: 6952 E. Main Street

Photo: @pizzeriavirtu

Led by the notable local chef Gio Osso, Pizzeria Virtu serves Napoletana-style pizzas. Osso even became a certified pizzaiolo by the AVPN or the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana, the governing body that upholds the traditions of Napoletanta-style pizza.

Pizzeria Virtu serves nine pies. One dynamic choice is the calabrese—a pie topped with tomato, caciocavallo, spicy sopressata, ricotta, red onion, and honey.

Fun fact: Pizzeria Virtu occupies the former home of Grazie Pizzeria & Winebar. Back in 2002, Grazie offered Osso his very first job.

5. Joe’s NY Pizza

Old Town: 7321 E. Shoeman Lane

Photo: @pizzeriavirtu

Joe’s NY Pizza is open until 3:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, making this cozy Old Town Scottsdale pizza joint a perfect place for late-night bites. Best of all? Joe’s is one of the few Valley pizza spots that sells pizza by the slice.

All pizzas are made with 100 percent whole milk Grande cheese from Wisconsin. The crust is known for having a nice crunch crisp. Joe’s serves a wide variety of pies. Try the Hawaiian, Philly cheese steak, buffalo chicken, meat lovers, and a tomato and spinach white pizza, among other options.

Insider tip: Joe’s also offers a vegan pizza topped with sauce, vegetables, and no cheese.

6. Spinato’s

North Scottsdale: 11108 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., #118

The Block: 9210 E. Via de Venture, #100

Photo: Spinato’s

Ken and Elaine Spinato opened Spinato’s in 1974 after moving from Chicago to Phoenix. Since then, the chain has grown to a total of six locations throughout the Valley and is still family-owned.

Guests can order signature thin crust pizzas, Sicilian crust pizzas, and calzones. Customers can build their own custom creations or order from a few recipes. The mamma’s signature features fresh spinach, Spinato’s signature secret spice blend, tomatoes, fresh garlic, and mozzarella.

For a vegetarian pie, the veg out is topped with mushrooms, red onion, black olives, mixed bell peppers, and mozzarella.

Pro tip: Spinato’s also serves certain appetizers and pies that can be ordered gluten-free.

7. Pomo Pizzeria Napoletana

Central Scottsdale: 8977 N. Scottsdale Road, #504

Photo: @pomopizzeria

Valley residents also can find authentic Neapolitan pies at Pomo. Pizzas are formed by hand, made with Pomo’s hand-made dough, and no more than three millimeters thick.

Pies are cooked for 60 to 90 seconds until the pizza has a soft center and a blistered crust. For a $2 to $3 extra fee, pizzas can be ordered vegan and gluten-free.

Pomo serves a wide variety of classic pies like Napoli, topped with anchovies, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil, or the Diavola, hot soppressata, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil.

Fun fact: Pomo is certified as an authentic Neapolitan pizzeria by the A.V.P.N. or Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana.

8. Etta

Scottsdale Quarter: 15301 N. Scottsdale Road

Photo: Etta

Helmed by notable chef Danny Grant, Etta started out in the Chicago-area and opened a Scottsdale location in early 2022. Etta centers around a wood-fired hearth, and five different pizzas are cooked in that heart.

Find traditional offerings like the marghertia and pepperoni pizzas alongside the oh-so Southwestern elote pie—served with roasted corn, green chili, queso fresco, jalapeno, and cilantro.

When to visit: From Monday through Friday from 4 to 5:30 p.m., head to Etta for happy hour, when you can nab any pizza and a carafe for $30.

9. Oregano’s

Old Town: 3102 N. Scottsdale Road

Photo: Oregano’s

Local pizza chain Oregano’s was started by Mark S. Russell. Russell founded the restaurant in honor of his parents who loved to entertain, and opened the first location in Old Town Scottsdale way back in 1993.

Today, find thick pan pizzas along with Chicago-style thin-crust pies made with fresh ingredients. All the pizzas here are made with Wisconsin cheese. Build your own pie by picking from a wide variety of topics, including pineapple, black olives, and spiced feta cheese. Or choose from a thin-crust specialty pizza like Oregano’s own pesto pizza. On this pizza, basil pesto is spread on a thin crust and then topped with ripe tomatoes and Wisconsin cheese.

What else to order: Oregano’s is also well known for the original pizza cookie. This decadent dessert features more than one-half pound of your choice of chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate, or white chocolate macadamia nut cookie dough that’s baked in a six-inch pizza pan and topped with three scoops of cold vanilla bean ice cream.

