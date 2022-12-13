These wanderlust-worthy wellness retreats offer distinctive treatments in luxurious settings.

Arizona is home to dozens of world-class accommodations. While most luxury hotels and resorts have on-site spas, some go beyond the basics, resulting in a tranquil experience that is the highlight of your stay.

Whether you need a day or pampering or a weeklong respite from the everyday demands of work and home, these nine spas, each with their own serene ambiance and indulgent treatment options, are some of the best in the Grand Canyon State.

Aji Spa at Sheraton Wild Horse Pass

5594 W. Wild Horse Pass Blvd., Chandler

602-385-5759

Website | Facebook

Photo courtesy of Sheraton Wild Horse Pass

This Forbes Five-Star Native American–owned spa reflects the traditions of the Pima and Maricopa communities, and it has undergone the rigorous process of approval from tribal elders to ensure authenticity and correct use of the culture.

Opened in 2020, Aji, which means sanctuary in the Pima language, offers a menu of treatments that embody the simplicity and serenity of the Gila River Indian tribes. Indigenous ingredients, such as prickly pear, red clay, and shegoi (creosote) oil, detoxify, tone, and hydrate the skin.

Don’t miss the Bahn Blue Coyote Wrap. This unique body wrap envelopes the guest in a cocoon of bentonite clay, followed by a cedar and sage oil massage.

Sanctuary Spa at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain

5700 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley

866-877-6447

Website

Photo courtesy of Sanctuary Spa at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain

You’re guaranteed to find enlightenment at this Zen-like spa nestled in the foothills of Camelback Mountain.

The experience extends through 12 indoor and outdoor treatment rooms, a meditation garden, and a soothing reflection pond. Asian-inspired treatments include the Tok Sen, which blends Thai massage with vibration therapy for an experience that is meditative and restorative, and guest favorite Luke Pra Kope, which uses white Thai clay, fresh lime, and organically grown herbs along with a heated compress to soothe sore muscles and reduce joint stiffness. A massage in Sanctum—the private stone-walled outdoor treatment room—is a must.

Joya Spa at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at the Montelucia

4949 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale

480-627-3200

Website

Photo courtesy of Joya Spa

Stepping into the breathtaking Joya Spa is like entering a chic Moroccan riad. The exotic space is adorned with Mediterranean-inspired tilework, Moorish architectural accents, Moroccan accessories, and desert-influenced hues. It includes 20 treatment rooms, two lounges, and a rooftop pool.

The signature Hammam Experience is not to be missed. Similar to a Turkish bath, it includes aromatherapy, a brisk body scrub with traditional herbal black soap, and trips to the steam room, cold waterfall, whirlpool, and sauna. Joya Spa caters to guests ages 18 and older.

Castle Hot Springs

5050 N. Castle Hot Springs Road, Morristown

877-600-1137

Website

Photo courtesy of Castle Hot Springs

This landmark resort encourages its guests to find balance in the great outdoors. Accommodations are private cabins and bungalows that feature comfortable furnishings, expansive patios, and open-air tubs that tap into the hot springs that flow throughout the grounds.

The resort expanded its wellness options in 2022 to offer nourishing massages and body scrubs in outdoor cabanas; yoga; and sound bath meditations. But the main attraction here remains the hot springs. Three rejuvenating pools carved into a cliff behind the resort are filled with 110- to 120-degree water that flows out of the rock from an underground cistern and provide an experience unlike any other.

The Spa at Civana

27330 Mule Train Road, Carefree

480-653-9000

Website | Instagram

Photo courtesy of Civana

A serene and healthy getaway for travelers seeking a regenerating experience, Civana focuses its philosophy on four pillars: movement, spa, nourishment, and discovery.

A sanctuary of calm located just 15 minutes north of Scottsdale, the resort offers more than a dozen complimentary fitness classes, while chef Ashley Reese’s plant-rich cuisine utilizes the best fresh, local ingredients.

The Spa specializes in healing through water. There are 28 state-of-the-art treatment areas, including a Watsu therapy pool, three wet treatment rooms, 13 massage rooms, and a communal hydrotherapy immersion circuit that features hot and cold wading pools, a therapeutic soaking pool, a cold deluge shower, and a five-climate Sanarium for a one-of-a-kind sauna experience.

Sisley-Paris Spa at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

7575 E. Princess Drive, Scottsdale

480-585-4848

Website | Instagram | Facebook

Photo courtesy of Sisley-Paris Spa

The Princess has long been lauded for its lavish Well & Being Spa, which includes an outdoor waterfall grotto and a private rooftop pool. But did you know that there’s an even more elite facility tucked inside the luxe wellness establishment?

Offering white-glove attaché service, Sisley-Paris Spa opened in mid-2021; it is one of only 27 in the world and three in the US. While Sisley’s guests receive access to all of Well & Being’s amenities, the spa-within-a-spa has a separate check-in area, an exclusive lounge, and six dedicated treatment rooms.

Try the signature Black Rose Facial, a rose-scented journey that leaves the complexion feeling smoother, hydrated, and radiant.

The Spa at Adero Scottsdale

13225 N. Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale

480-333-1900

Website

Photo courtesy of the Spa at Adero

Tap into the healing power of crystals at this AAA Four Diamond Resort in a certified Dark Sky Community.

Desert botanicals and minerals permeate many of the spa’s signature treatments. Amethyst-infused oils and crystals, rose quartz cleansers, warm basalt stones, and red clay combine with relaxing lavender, sage, and chaparral leaf extract to promote relaxation, stimulate healing, and leave you feeling balanced and blissful. The signature Turquoise Rain Scrub uses blue corn, aloe, and turquoise-infused body polish to soften and hydrate the skin, while organic mint and cajeput enliven the spirit.

L’Apothecary Spa at L’Auberge de Sedona

301 L’Auberge Lane, Sedona

855-905-5745

Website

Photo courtesy of L’Apothecary Spa

Sedona is known for its mystical vortexes and healing energies, so it’s no wonder that this boutique spa on the shores of Oak Creek is a favorite of visitors to Red Rock Country.

The Blending Station offers guests the option to customize their treatments by selecting a personalized mixture of herbs, botanicals, and essential oils. Treat yourself to a creekside massage and let the soothing burble of water to lull you into total relaxation.

After a day of hiking, soothe your aching muscles with the signature Desert Flower Massage, which combines Swedish and deep tissue massage with sage, lavender, and calendula oils.

The Spa at Canyon Ranch

8600 E. Rockcliff Road, Tucson

844-206-8039

Website | Instagram

Photo courtesy of the Spa at Canyon Ranch

Recognized as one of the best healing destinations in Arizona, Canyon Ranch offers an immersive approach to well-being that encompasses health, fitness, and spa services—all personalized to the individual guest and directed by on-staff physicians, mental health therapists, nutritionists, and fitness experts.

Traditional spa offerings—such as massage, beauty, and skin care—and aquatic therapy are complemented with medical treatments, including acupuncture, sleep studies, weight loss programs, chiropractic adjustments, and physical therapy.

Stay a week and experience all the health benefits of the resort, or book a day pass that includes a complimentary massage or facial.

