It’s fair to say that teachers deserve all the breaks they can get.

Here are two true things about teachers:

You probably had at least one who made a major impact on your life. They’re underpaid.

In 28 states, teachers are paid less than 80 cents on the dollar earned by similar college-educated workers in those states. This is especially frustrating because as families and as a society, we really need our teachers to want the job:

“Compared to any other aspect of schooling, teachers have the greatest impact on student achievement,” reports Edutopia. “A well-trained teacher is likely to send more students to college, and can boost a class’s lifetime income by $250,000.”

Can we just say: 😳 🙌

On average, elementary teachers get about $11 per student from their schools’ budgets, and have to spend an additional $33 out of pocket on each student during the academic year just to keep up with the classroom’s resource needs.

Local Deals

Arizona Science Center (Free Educator Membership for PreK-12 educators)

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa (20% discount on room rates)

Tucson Values Teachers (Discount cards available for PreK-12 teachers in Southern Arizona)

The Scott Resort & Spa (20% discount on room rates)

Arizona Education Association (Member benefits include free and reduced rates on life, auto, and home insurance, among others)

General Discounts

ID.me (register your .edu email to find K-12 teacher and staff, and university educator discounts)

My Education Discount (browse discounts by category)

Travel

The National Park Service (15%—not valid on entry or camping fees)

Car rental discounts: Advantage Rent-A-Car (15% with promo code TEACHER), Alamo, Sixt Rent-a-Car (5% for teachers, students, and school employees).

Hotel discounts: Radisson (use ID 27707), Marriott Bonvoy, Motel 6 (10%), Wydham Hotels & Resorts (public school and university employees), Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort, Stay Sky (up to 25%).

Other travel discounts: Explorica, Student Universe, Universal Studios Hollywood, Vacations To Go, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood (20%).

Charities

DonorsChoose, Classful (Allow individuals to contribute directly to schools across the country)

Association of American Educators classroom grant (Apply by October 8 for a $500 grant which can be used to purchase books, software, calculators, math manipulatives, art supplies, audio-visual equipment, lab materials, and more)

AdoptAClassroom.org Spotlight Fund grants (This organization offers grants in several categories for educators. STEM teachers, art teachers, and teachers of color can apply for unique grants, as well as teachers who need support to make their classrooms more inclusive for students of all types)

Retail

Apple As much as $150 in Apple gift cards for purchasing certain models of iPads, MacBooks, and iMacs for K-12 educators, those in higher education, homeschool teachers. Click here for a step-by-Step process.

Target (15% discount on school supplies through Sept. 10. K-12 teachers and homeschool teachers)

Michaels (15-20% off purchases for all teachers, staff and faculty Pre-K through Post-Grad within the US, Teachers who work in daycare centers, early childhood learning centers and home schools, and Instructors/Teachers of After School Programs, Boys & Girls Clubs, etc.)

Amazon (Offers several ongoing discounts for educators)

Google (Offers promotional discounts on certain products and services)

Microsoft (5-10% discounts on select products and services)

Costco (Join Costco as a new member and receive a $20 Costco Shop Card, exclusively for teachers)

Dick Blick Art Supplies (10% on full-price art supplies with the Preferred Customer program)

FedEx Office (10% with enrollment in the Print Preferred program)

Joann (15% discount for K-12 public, private, parochial school teachers, higher education learning institution teachers, home school teachers, licensed childcare providers)

Office Depot (Star Teacher Program offers a variety of benefits, including 10% back in Rewards on Ink, Toner, and Paper, 1% back in Rewards on nearly everything else**, 15% instant discount*** from Design, Print, & Ship Depot™)

Party City (10% to 20% discounts on all purchases after registration)

Pencils.com (10% discount)

Adidas (30% discount online/in-store and 20% discount at factory outlets)

Columbia (10% discount—20% from 4/25-5/2)

J. Crew (15% off up to 4 times per month)

L.L. Bean (10% off order)

Ann Taylor LOFT (Present your teacher ID for 15% off full-price purchases)

Blue Nile (Verify your teaching status and get a special promo code for 15% off regular-price jewelry)

Bonobos (20% off all purchases)

Champion (Get 10% off at Champion.com)

Cole Haan (20% on all purchases)

Colorescience (15% discount on every order)

Dagne Dover (Register to receive 20% off purchases)

Handful (Verify your teacher status at ID.me for a 20% discount)

Hanes sites (Hanes.com, Champion.com, OneHanesPlace.com, JustMySize.com) (Verify your teacher status to save 10% on purchases)

Just My Size (10% off purchases when you verify your teacher status)

Karen Kane (Register with your school email to receive a 20% discount)

Madewell (Save 20% when you verify your teacher status)

PUMA (Take 10% off when you verify with ID.me)

Ray-Ban (15% discount on your purchase)

Reebok (Up to 50% discounts, online only)

Rothy’s (Special discounts available for verified teachers)

Under Armour (Save 20% on all purchases when you verify your status with ID.me)

Vera Bradley (Teachers get a 15% discount when they order online and verify their status)

Online & Phone Services

Adobe Creative Cloud (60% off monthly Creative Cloud subscriptions)

AT&T (Discounts may be available on select Unlimited Plans)

Canva (Free access to teachers at eligible schools)

HP (Exclusive discounts at HP Education Store after registration)

Lenovo (10-15% discounts on select products)

Quickbooks (Educators can receive a free license)

Verizon (Can save up to $25/per month on wireless plans)

Creative Fabrica (For $2.99/per month, educators can download up to five resources/materials per week)

Books, Sheet Music, & Media

Schuler Books (20%)

Barnes & Noble (20%)

Book Warehouse (15%)

First Book (50-90% off for teachers or administrators of low-income schools)

National Geographic ($1 per issue)

Scholastic (25%-50%)

Half-Price Books (10%)

Time for Kids

Books-A-Million (20% off orders)

Magazine Line

New York Times ( 50% off online and online + print subscriptions)

USA Today (Save over 45% on classroom sets)

Wall Street Journal ($48 annual digital or $170 annual print/digital subscriptions)

Washington Post (Save 50% on subscription rates)

Sheet Music Plus (Get an 8% rebate for music teachers and college music students)

Home & Cooking

Blue Apron ($110 off the first order)

Brooklyn Bedding (Get 25% off your order and free shipping with ID.me verification)

Curious Chef (Save 30% off purchases over $100)

GelPro (Get 25% off online purchases)

Home Chef (Teachers receive exclusive discounts when you verify with ID.me)

Overstock (Get a free Club O membership when you verify with ID.me)

Purple Mattress (Get 10% off your purchase when you verify your teacher status)

Saatva (Educators and school staff get $225 off a purchase of $1,000)

Health & Wellness

23&Me ($20-$100 savings on DNA kits)

Coolframes.com (Get a 5% discount with ID.me verification)

Headspace (Free access to all K-12 teachers, school administrators, and supporting staff)

Cars, Rental Cars, & Auto Insurance

Firestone

General Motors‘ (discounts on some vehicle brands to teachers, administrators, support staff, and some family members)

Liberty Mutual Auto Insurance ($0 deductible when driving a car for school business or if vandalized on school grounds; $2,500 coverage for teaching materials or school-owned property stolen from your vehicle)

Budget Truck Rental (20% off local moves, 15% off one-way moves)

GM Educator Discount (Special discounted prices on select models)

SIXT Rent a Car (5% discount off US car rentals)

