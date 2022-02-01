When was the last time you experienced an authentic theatrical show — inside a venue? Unfortunately, for many, some have yet to step foot inside a theater due to the pandemic. But thankfully, with new COVID-19 regulations and policies, people feel safer returning to live performances.

The Arizona Opera is one of the cultural spaces that is taking into consideration people’s health and safety by requiring all attendees to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event date. Guests who provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be granted an exception to this requirement, and all attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Arizona-Opera_Carmen_-Photo-by-Jeff-Roffman-for-The-Atlanta-Opera-5-1 Image courtesy of Arizona Opera

With those regulations in place, the Arizona Opera invites guests back to experience the stage production of “Carmen” on Jan. 28-30 in Phoenix and Feb. 5-6 in Tucson.

Check out our interview below with actress and soprano Vanessa Vasquez, who plays the role of Micaela. The Scottsdale-based performer is returning to the stage after welcoming her first child last fall.

