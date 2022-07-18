According to state law, elections officials are required to “provide for a live video recording of the custody of all ballots while the ballots are present in a tabulation room in the counting center.” As a result, elections officials from across Arizona have set up livestreams of their tabulation centers, where anyone can watch as ballots are received, verified, and counted.

Not all streams are currently live, but they will become available as Election Day nears. Find each county’s streaming options below:

Apache County

Livestream will be available here.

Cochise County

Livestream will be available here.

Coconino County

Livestream will be available here.

Gila County

Livestream will be available here.

Graham County

Livestream will be available here.

Greenlee County

Livestream will be available here.

La Paz County

Livestream will be available here.

Maricopa County

Maricopa County’s ballot vault, drop boxes, early voting centers, and tabulation centers can be viewed from 18 different cameras. Watch them all here.

Mohave County

Mohave County does not currently have a landing page available for their livestream.

Navajo County

Livestream will be available here.

Pima County

Live ballot counting video feeds can be found here. Pima County also broadcasts a livestream of their hard ballot count, which will be available here.

Pinal County

Watch the livestream here.

Santa Cruz County

Watch the livestream here.

Yavapai County

Watch the livestream here.

Yuma County

Watch the livestream here.