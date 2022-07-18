As part of our efforts to help inform and empower voters as the 2022 election approaches, The Copper Courier is creating an overview of local races throughout the state, along with access to tools Arizonans need to find out how to vote, who will be on their ballot, and what they can do to participate in the upcoming election.
Bookmark this page for the latest information about Arizona’s 2022 midterm elections. The Primary Election will be held Aug. 2, and the General Election is Nov. 8.
What’s My Legislative District? | Am I Registered to Vote?
Voting Checklist
Are you registered to vote?
Are you voting by mail, in-person, or dropping off your ballot at a polling center?
- To have a ballot mailed to you, sign up for the Automatic Early Voting List OR make a request for a one-time ballot-by-mail.
- Voters can use polling centers to vote in-person or to drop off ballots that were mailed to them. Find your polling place here.
What’s on your ballot?
- This November, Arizonans will be voting for a US senator, the governor, ballot initiatives, and more. Find out what’s on your ballot by visiting the Arizona Clean Elections Voting Dashboard.
What Identification do I need to bring with me if I vote in person?
- Option One: Photo identification with name and address—ONE REQUIRED
- Valid Arizona driver license
- Valid Arizona non-operating identification license
- Tribal enrollment card or other form of tribal identification
- Valid US federal, state, or local government-issued identification
- Option Two: Non-photo identification (name and address only)—TWO REQUIRED
- Utility bill of the elector that is dated within 90 days of the date of the election. A utility bill may be for electric, gas, water, solid waste, sewer, telephone, cellular phone, or cable television
- Bank or credit union statement that is dated within 90 days of the date of the election
- Valid Arizona Vehicle Registration
- Indian census card
- Property tax statement of the elector’s residence
- Tribal enrollment card or other form of tribal identification
- Vehicle insurance card
- Valid US federal, state, or local government-issued identification
- Voter Registration Card / Recorder’s Certification
- Any “Official Election Material” mailing bearing your name and address
Important Dates and Deadlines
Primary Election
July 5: Deadline to register to vote
July 6: Early voting begins
July 22: Deadline to request ballot-by-mail
July 26: Deadline to return early ballot by mail. Ballot can still be returned at Vote Centers until 7 p.m. on Aug. 2
Aug. 2: State Primary Election Day
General Election
Oct. 11: Deadline to register to vote
Oct. 12: Early voting begins
Oct. 28: Deadline to request ballot-by-mail
Nov. 1: Deadline to return early ballot by mail. Ballot can still be returned at Vote Centers until 7 p.m. on Nov. 8
Nov. 8: General Election Day
Ballot Count Livestreams
According to state law, elections officials are required to “provide for a live video recording of the custody of all ballots while the ballots are present in a tabulation room in the counting center.” As a result, elections officials from across Arizona have set up livestreams of their tabulation centers, where anyone can watch as ballots are received, verified, and counted.
Not all streams are currently live, but they will become available as Election Day nears. Find each county’s streaming options below:
Apache County
Livestream will be available here.
Cochise County
Livestream will be available here.
Coconino County
Livestream will be available here.
Gila County
Livestream will be available here.
Graham County
Livestream will be available here.
Greenlee County
Livestream will be available here.
La Paz County
Livestream will be available here.
Maricopa County
Maricopa County’s ballot vault, drop boxes, early voting centers, and tabulation centers can be viewed from 18 different cameras. Watch them all here.
Mohave County
Mohave County does not currently have a landing page available for their livestream.
Navajo County
Livestream will be available here.
Pima County
Live ballot counting video feeds can be found here. Pima County also broadcasts a livestream of their hard ballot count, which will be available here.
Pinal County
Santa Cruz County
Yavapai County
Yuma County
Voter Guides
-
The Copper Courier Voter Guide: Arizona’s 4th Legislative District
The district runs from Camelback Mountain to Pinnacle Peak Road, and represents Paradise Valley and North Scottsdale.
Find the full list of The Copper Courier’s 2022 voter guides here.
-
The Copper Courier Voter Guide: Arizona’s 2nd Legislative District
The district covers a portion of north Phoenix from 43rd Avenue to State Route 51, and from Thunderbird Road to several miles north of the Deer Valley Airport.
Find the full list of The Copper Courier’s 2022 voter guides here.
Latest Election News
-
8 Education Officials Who Are Running For Arizona’s Executive Offices
Arizona’s executive office elections have many candidates with experience in education, but how have they influenced the state’s education system?
-
Could Anti-Abortion, Election-Denying Conspiracy Theorist Kari Lake Be Arizona’s Next Governor? We’ll Find Out Soon.
Gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake has staked out truly some radical positions on a host of different issues—ones that would have significant consequences for Arizona families.
-
Three Arizona Ballot Measures Filed, but Abortion Measure Fails to Collect Enough Signatures
The two measures that met the signature threshold focus on predatory bill collection and ensuing that those funding elections are publicly known.
Insurrection Candidates
-
Losing Arizona: Is Your Rep an Insurrectionist?
The Copper Courier identified Arizona’s state legislators who helped shape the culture and heightened the tensions that led to the Capitol insurrection.