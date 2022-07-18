As part of our efforts to help inform and empower voters as the 2022 election approaches, The Copper Courier is creating an overview of local races throughout the state, along with access to tools Arizonans need to find out how to vote, who will be on their ballot, and what they can do to participate in the upcoming election.

Bookmark this page for the latest information about Arizona’s 2022 midterm elections. The Primary Election will be held Aug. 2, and the General Election is Nov. 8.

What’s My Legislative District? | Am I Registered to Vote?

Table of Contents

Voting Checklist

Are you registered to vote?

  • Check your voter registration status here.
  • Register to vote here.

Are you voting by mail, in-person, or dropping off your ballot at a polling center?

  • To have a ballot mailed to you, sign up for the Automatic Early Voting List OR make a request for a one-time ballot-by-mail.
  • Voters can use polling centers to vote in-person or to drop off ballots that were mailed to them. Find your polling place here.

What’s on your ballot?

What Identification do I need to bring with me if I vote in person?

  • Option One: Photo identification with name and address—ONE REQUIRED
  1. Valid Arizona driver license
  2. Valid Arizona non-operating identification license
  3. Tribal enrollment card or other form of tribal identification
  4. Valid US federal, state, or local government-issued identification
  • Option Two: Non-photo identification (name and address only)—TWO REQUIRED
  1. Utility bill of the elector that is dated within 90 days of the date of the election. A utility bill may be for electric, gas, water, solid waste, sewer, telephone, cellular phone, or cable television
  2. Bank or credit union statement that is dated within 90 days of the date of the election
  3. Valid Arizona Vehicle Registration
  4. Indian census card
  5. Property tax statement of the elector’s residence
  6. Tribal enrollment card or other form of tribal identification
  7. Vehicle insurance card
  8. Valid US federal, state, or local government-issued identification
  9. Voter Registration Card / Recorder’s Certification
  10. Any “Official Election Material” mailing bearing your name and address

Important Dates and Deadlines

Primary Election

July 5: Deadline to register to vote

July 6: Early voting begins

July 22: Deadline to request ballot-by-mail

July 26: Deadline to return early ballot by mail. Ballot can still be returned at Vote Centers until 7 p.m. on Aug. 2

Aug. 2: State Primary Election Day

General Election

Oct. 11: Deadline to register to vote

Oct. 12: Early voting begins

Oct. 28: Deadline to request ballot-by-mail

Nov. 1: Deadline to return early ballot by mail. Ballot can still be returned at Vote Centers until 7 p.m. on Nov. 8

Nov. 8: General Election Day

Ballot Count Livestreams

According to state law, elections officials are required to “provide for a live video recording of the custody of all ballots while the ballots are present in a tabulation room in the counting center.” As a result, elections officials from across Arizona have set up livestreams of their tabulation centers, where anyone can watch as ballots are received, verified, and counted.

Not all streams are currently live, but they will become available as Election Day nears. Find each county’s streaming options below:

Apache County

Livestream will be available here.

Cochise County

Livestream will be available here.

Coconino County

Livestream will be available here.

Gila County

Livestream will be available here.

Graham County

Livestream will be available here.

Greenlee County

Livestream will be available here.

La Paz County

Livestream will be available here.

Maricopa County

Maricopa County’s ballot vault, drop boxes, early voting centers, and tabulation centers can be viewed from 18 different cameras. Watch them all here.

Mohave County

Mohave County does not currently have a landing page available for their livestream.

Navajo County

Livestream will be available here.

Pima County

Live ballot counting video feeds can be found here. Pima County also broadcasts a livestream of their hard ballot count, which will be available here.

Pinal County

Watch the livestream here.

Santa Cruz County

Watch the livestream here.

Yavapai County

Watch the livestream here.

Yuma County

Watch the livestream here.

Voter Guides

Latest Election News

