A resolution co-sponsored by two US Representatives from Arizona wants to define the actions attributed to two pro-abortion activism groups as domestic terrorism.

US Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Gilbert, and Paul Gosar, R-Bullhead City, are co-sponsoring a bill that would designate two abortion-rights protest organizations as domestic terrorist groups.

The bill, titled the “Protecting Mothers and Babies from Terrorism” act, was introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on June 23, ahead of the Supreme Court’s release of their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade the following day.

It directly refers to Ruth Sent Us and Jane’s Revenge, activist groups that have publicly protested against the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson.

The former, named after the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is most well-known for its protests in recent months in the neighborhoods where Supreme Court justices live, while the latter has claimed responsibility for attacks on various anti-abortion and Christian pregnancy clinics.

All of the actions listed in the bill’s text as being domestic terrorism were either attributed to Jane’s Revenge or had no clear perpetrator, while there were no acts that were clearly done by Ruth Sent Us.

On their blog, Jane’s Revenge has claimed responsibility for the vandalism and firebombings of at least 11 anti-abortion pregnancy centers since May, none of which have been in Arizona.

In an Arizona Republic article, a documentarian familiar with Ruth Sent Us said the bill conflates the two groups inaccurately, saying he has never seen a Ruth Sent Us protestor get involved in a physical conflict with a neighborhood resident or law enforcement. It is not clear whether Ruth Sent Us has organized in Arizona.

Gosar briefly mentioned his participation in co-sponsoring the bill in a weekly newsletter, while Biggs simply listed the bill in his newsletter among others he co-sponsored.

The bill has not progressed since the day it was introduced, and it is currently waiting to be seen by the House Judiciary Committee.

