The second-annual Buds-A-Palooza is coming to downtown Phoenix on April 14. The event that celebrates cannabis and all things cannabis-related features two stages for musical performances, glass-blowing demonstrations, stand-up comics, a pop-up shop for sneakers, classes for gardeners, and a bevy of food and drink trucks.

Here’s everything you need to know about Phoenix’s cannabis festival:

How long is Buds-A-Palooza and how much are tickets?

The festival runs from 4:20 p.m. (in honor of stoner holiday 4/20) until midnight, and tickets are $50. You can buy tickets directly from the event’s website.

The entrance for Buds-A-Palooza is at Garfield and 4th Street.

Your ticket gets you one entry into the festival, and once you’re in, you’re in. The host said there is no re-entry.

Who can go to the festival?

Buds-A-Palooza is an event for people 21 or older. The promoters said nobody under 21 is allowed in, even medical marijuana patients.

No pets are allowed in the event, aside from licensed service animals.

You also won’t be allowed in if you have outside food or drink. Guns, knives, and all weapons aren’t allowed in the venue either. Backpacks and large bags are also prohibited.

Who is performing at Buds-A-Palooza?

Seven artists are set to perform at Buds-A-Palooza on Friday evening. From surf rock to ska to reggae to hip-hop, each artist is entrenched in cannabis culture.

The Expendables, a hybrid ska and surf rock band from Santa Cruz, California, are the main attraction and will play from 10:40 p.m. until the end of the festival.

Long Beach Dub Allstars, from Long Beach, California, formed in the late 90s and are a fusion of reggae, ska, and punk rock. They’ll play from 9:20 p.m. until 10:20 p.m.

Ballyhoo!, an alternative rock band from Aberdeen, Maryland, have been making music since 1995. Their set is scheduled for 8-9 p.m..

Reggae band Bumpin Uglies, from Annapolis, Maryland, have been performing and recording since 2008. The five-man band is scheduled to play from 6:40 p.m. until 7:40 p.m.

Phoenix-based band Fayuca are a three-piece reggae-rock/Latino group. They’ve cited Sublime as one of their primary influences. The Arizonans have a 35-minute set scheduled from 5:45 p.m. until 6:20 p.m.

Buds-A-Palooza’s opening act is Kyle Smith, a reggae-rock singer from Ventura, California. Smith’s set starts at 4:50 p.m. and he’ll play until 5:25 p.m.

DJ Xara opens up the evening’s music with a set from 4:20 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.

What else is there to do?

In addition to music, there are plenty of other things to do at Buds-A-Palooza.

Bud’s Glass Joint has a demonstration of some of the best glass blowers in Arizona, where nine people will showcase their talents for creating glass art that you can use.

The Laughing Gas Comedy Club will feature touring and local comedians like Richard Douglas Jones, August O’Neal, and Tara Shakespeare.

Showings of cult-classic stoner movies “How High,” “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle,” “Friday,” and “Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie” will play throughout the festival.

Murals from local artists will be on display throughout the festival grounds.

A pop-up shop for sneakerheads in search of rare kicks or vintage basketball shoes will also be on the festival grounds.

There will be over 20 food and dessert vendors across the four blocks, as well as eight bars.

An artisan vendor village with roughly 50 different businesses and organizations are there for anyone looking to buy cannabis-related goods, or support local and national nonprofits and advocacy groups.

What do I do if I’m coming from outside Phoenix?

With the NBA Playoffs kicking off this weekend alongside the Arizona Diamondbacks’ regular season fully underway, parking in downtown Phoenix is going to be rough.

Luckily, the light rail runs from Dunlap and 19th avenues in Glendale to Gilbert Road and Main Street in Mesa. Parking at light-rail stations is also free.

The light rail has a stop on Third and Roosevelt streets, one block away from the festival grounds.

Downtown Phoenix is full of hotels for people who don’t want to leave the city after seven hours at a festival. Buds-A-Palooza said it has a special rate with the Egyptian Motor Hotel on Grand Avenue. That rate is available through the festival’s website.

