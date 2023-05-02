Cinco de Mayo officially celebrates Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Unofficially, it’s one of the biggest going-out nights of the year.

Cinco de Mayo falls on a Friday this year, and it should be a fun night for everyone. Here are 10 places in metro Phoenix that are offering Cinco de Mayo deals and parties on May 5. Cheers to Cinco!

The Mission

Two locations in Scottsdale

Esteemed chef Matt Carter’s The Mission will be serving up a special Corrido Burrito for $18. This burrito is filled with Mission adobo pork carnitas, smoked potato, verde rice, and aji rocoto aioli. In true Cinco de Mayo fashion, The Mission will also offer drink specials along with this burrito. Pair your burrito with a Tecate beer for $20. Pair it with a Blanco shot and Tecate for $25.

Kitsune Brewing Co.

3321 E. Bell Road, Ste. B-5 in Phoenix

Kitsune Brewing Co. will be throwing a Cinco de Mayo party that kicks off at noon. Party-goers can eat tacos from Monks’ Cheese food truck and listen to live music from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy the brewery’s margarita sour, Kitsuneville. Guests can take this home brew in four-packs that cost $25 each.

Diego Pops

4338 N. Scottsdale Road in Old Town Scottsdale

Old Town Scottsdale’s Diego Pops will be throwing an all-day Cinco de Mayo party that starts at 10 a.m. Attendees can enjoy music from a live DJ along with happy hour specials from 3 to 6 p.m. They also can order Diego Pops margaritas for $6 and enjoy half-off appetizers. The party is only for those 21 and older starting at 3 p.m. Guests also can catch the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets playoff game on big-screen TVs during the party.

Rise Uptown Hotel

400 W. Camelback Road in Phoenix

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rise Uptown Hotel in Phoenix will host a festive gathering at the Lylo Swim Club. A DJ will spin live tunes starting at 11 a.m. Guests can down taco platters, chips and guacamole, and $10 Patron margaritas. A photo booth by PARC PHX will be on site, too. Attendees also can reserve daybeds and lounge chairs.

Joyride Taco House

Two locations in metro Phoenix

Both of Joyride Taco House’s locations will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo from May 5 to 7. Party-goers can enjoy festive décor, Joyride’s signature tacos, a mobile bar, and buckets of Huss Rio Salado Mexican Lager. The restaurant also will be serving a specialty cocktail called Island Time, made with Ling Hing Mui Infused Monte Alban Blanco Tequila, orange, lime and guava juice, and grapefruit soda. Margaritas, ranch water, beer, and wines by the glass will be sold for $6 before 5 p.m. daily.

Urban Agave

6685 W. Beardsley Road, #180, in Glendale

Glendale’s Urban Agave will be serving two specials in honor of Cinco de Mayo. These specials are pollo bacado, house-made boneless chicken bites tossed with spicy mango chili, and slow-cooked St. Louis ribs served with ancho BBQ, mango coleslaw, and beans. Guests also can down $3 street tacos in your choice of pollo, carne, or carnitas, along with $5 house and skinny margaritas . If you’d rather celebrate at home, Urban Agave will be selling taco and enchilada party packs, too.

Pour Decisions

4209 N. Craftsman Court in Scottsdale

One of Scottsdale’s newest bars, Pour Decisions (get it?), will be throwing a Cinco de Mayo party from 3 p.m. until close. The bar will have live music starting at 6 p.m. The event is 21 and older and has no cover charge. Some food and drink specials include $10 Jaja Tequila palomas, $25 buckets of Pacifico or Dos Equis XX, in addition to queso and quesadilla specials.

Mavrix

9139 E. Talking Stick Way in Scottsdale

Home to plenty of games like billiards, arcade games, bowling, and laser tag, Scottsdale’s Mavrix will also be dishing out plenty of food and drink specials. Guests can enjoy $5 Mavrix margaritas, $5 taco trios (including short rib tacos), and $15 Mexican beer buckets.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Multiple locations in metro Phoenix

On May 5, Black Angus Steakhouse will be offering an all-day happy hour. Guests can enjoy messy Micheladas for $8.50 and a plethora of $7 steakhouse starters like loaded potato skins, baked spinach and artichoke dip, three-cheese garlic bread, chicken tenders, and shrimp cocktail.

Skysill Rooftop Lounge at The Westin Tempe Hotel

11 E. Seventh Street in downtown Tempe

From 2 to 7 p.m., the Skysill Rooftop Lounge at The Westin Tempe Hotel will be hosting a Cinco de Mayo bash. During this time, guests can enjoy street tacos for $5, carne asada nachos for $16, beef anticucho for $18, and jalapeño hummus for $14. Drinks-wise, guests can enjoy $5 Skysill passionfruit margaritas, $5 Espolon Tequila shots, and $5 Corona Premier Beer at this happening open-air rooftop pool. A DJ will also perform.