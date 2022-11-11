Adrian Fontes in 2017 (Photo by Gage Skidmore)
Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes will be Arizona’s next secretary of state, keeping the post away from Republicans for at least the next four years. 

The Associated Press called the race for the Democrat on Friday night. 

Arizona voters rejected the far-right state Rep. Mark Finchem, who was near the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and is one of the state’s biggest advocates of the Big Lie. 

Fontes successfully ran elections in 2020 in Maricopa County until he was defeated by Republican Recorder Stephen Richer. 

The Marine Corps veteran will take the seat currently held by Katie Hobbs in 2023.

