Recreational cannabis was legalized when Arizonans passed Prop 207 in the 2020 election. Since then, dozens of recreational cannabis shops have popped up throughout the Valley.

Don’t forget to bring your ID when you visit a dispensary, recreational cannabis is only legal if you’re at least 21 years old.

If it’s your first time, start with a low dosage. In Arizona you’re only allowed to possess one ounce, or 28 grams, of recreational cannabis at once, so that’s the limit when buying from a shop.

Many dispensaries are also cash only because cannabis remains illegal under federal law. It is also illegal to use cannabis in public places and open spaces.

Here are seven shops to check out for East Valley residents:

Nova Dispensary

1911 W. Broadway Road, Mesa

Nova Dispensary is located in west Mesa, just east of the Loop 101 Freeway. They offer both recreational and medical marijuana products.

“As medical marijuana patients themselves, the co-founders’ vision for Nova is to help address the many frustrations seen by patients statewide,” the company’s website states. “Our mission at Nova is to provide a comfortable and professional environment in which to learn about cannabis and the products that best meet your needs.”

The dispensary website lists daily deals for products, which can range from a few dollars off something, to 50% off an entire brand.

Nova offers online ordering and a points system for frequent buyers to get free or discounted products.

They’re open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Health for Life

9949 E. Apache Trail, Mesa – Three other locations

Health for Life is the go-to spot for cannabis enthusiasts in the far East Valley, almost touching the border of Mesa and Apache Junction on Crismon Road.

Health for Life has plenty of deals for first-time shoppers, like buy one, get one free on your first three visits. They also offer a free pre-roll on your birthday.

Veterans and seniors always get a 10% discount. Don’t forget to check their website for any daily deals.

They’re open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

The GOOD Dispensary

1842 W. Broadway Road, Mesa

The GOOD Dispensary is another shop in west Mesa, just east of the Loop 101 on Broadway Road.

This shop offers delivery services from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day, and has separate medical and recreational menus for you to peruse if you’d prefer ordering from home instead of visiting in person.

Be sure to check out their specials on the shop’s site, where you can find product up to 50% off.

They’re open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

tru|med Dispensary

1613 N. 40th Street, Phoenix

This is the perfect shop to visit if you live on the edges of Phoenix, Scottsdale, or Tempe. It’s just above Phoenix Sky Harbor on McDowell Road and 40th Street.

tru|med offers deals through text alerts, so be sure to sign up for that on your website if you’re interested.

“We aren’t just known for our OG strains, we are the OGs. There is no substitute for experience and we were cultivating long before it was considered an above board endeavor,” the company proudly proclaims on its website.

tru|med has a full menu on its website in everything from edibles, to pre-rolls, and even topical ointments. There’s something for everyone looking to explore recreational cannabis.

They’re open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Curaleaf Dispensary

175 S. Hamilton Place, Gilbert – 15 other locations

Curaleaf is one of the biggest operations in town with 16 Arizona locations as well as locations in 16 other states. This spot is all about their professionalism, with a page for cannabis vocabulary and another for frequently asked questions on their website, making it one of the better spots to visit for people looking to dip their toes into the world of recreational cannabis.

Curaleaf also features pages covering social equity, sustainability, diversity, equity, and inclusion on its website.

The company claims it is in charge of every stage of the cannabis process.

“We grow it. We process it. We formulate it. We package it. We distribute it. You can consume it,” Curaleaf states.

They’re open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Sol Flower Dispensary

2424 W. University Drive, Tempe – Four other locations

“We started Sol Flower with the intention of bringing people together, from the cannacurious to the connoisseur,” Sol Flower notes on its website.

They have 50 different brands and strains of cannabis to choose from, as well as over 9,000 unique products to pick from in their stores.

Sol Flower offers health and wellness classes and seminars like “Cannabis for Seniors” and “Cannabis 101” for people new to cannabis.

They’re open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day

Harvest House of Cannabis

13433 E. Chandler Blvd, Chandler – 20 other locations

Harvest House of Cannabis was started by a lawyer who left his practice in 2013 to start a dispensary.

Since then, CEO Steve White has grown Harvest to over 20 locations in Arizona, with more in four other states.

Check out their full menu on the company’s website or drop in to one of their shops to check out the product.

One group of notable products are the Highsman line of flower cannabis, with names like Devin Baker, Chew Barkley, G.G. Watt, Cake Plummer, and Candy Johnson.

They’re open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.