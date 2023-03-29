Seven companies have partnered with the IRS for its free file program.

Most Americans can file their taxes for free, but no-cost filing sites aren’t always well-known.

Companies like TurboTax and H&R Block advertise a free filing option, but that typically only applies to a basic tax return—anything more will trigger the company’s paid option.

Both companies left the IRS’ free file program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every American can file their taxes on their own for free, but only Americans who made $73,000 or less in the fiscal year qualify for the Internal Revenue Services’ guided tax preparation.

Sites Offering Free Federal and State Filing for Arizonans

TaxSlayer

Income: $60,000 or less

Age: 57 or younger

Federal Filing: All states

State Filing: Only free in 23 states, including Arizona

OLT: OnLine Taxes

Income: Between $11,100 and $73,000

Age: All ages

Federal Filing: All states

State Filing: All states

FreeTaxUSA

Income: $46,000 or less

Age: All ages

Federal Filing: All states

State Filing: All states

Sites That Offer Free Federal Filing, But Not State Filing in Arizona

1040NOW Online Tax Preparation

Income: $65,000 or less

Age: All ages

Federal Filing: Free in all states EXCEPT AK, FL, IN, NH, NV, TX, WA, and WY

State Filing: No free state filing

ezTaxReturn

Income: $73,000 or less

Age: All ages

Federal Filing: Only free in 23 states, including Arizona

State Filing: No free state filing

FileYourTaxes.com

Income: Between $3,000 and $73,000

Age: 66 or younger

Federal Filing: All states

State Filing: Only free in Iowa, Idaho, North Dakota, and Vermont

TaxAct

Income: $73,000 or less

Age: Between ages 20 and 64

Federal Filing: All states

State Filing: Only free in AR, IA, ID, MS, MT, ND, RI, VT, WA, and WV

According to the IRS, all you need to file your taxes for free with these sites are your income statements like W2s or 1099s, adjustments to income, dependent and spouse information, and last year’s adjusted gross income.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

If you make $60,000 or less, you are generally able get your taxes filed with the assistance of a certified IRS tax volunteer.

Many, but not all, locations require an appointment. Some appointments are drop-off, which means a volunteer makes a copy of all your tax information and schedules another appointment for you to pick up your prepared tax forms.

In-person appointments require you to stay at the site while your taxes are prepared. Tax documents need to be brought physically and can’t be downloaded or sent electronically.

The IRS has a tool to locate the VITA location closest to you.

