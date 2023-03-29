Seven companies have partnered with the IRS for its free file program.
Most Americans can file their taxes for free, but no-cost filing sites aren’t always well-known.
Companies like TurboTax and H&R Block advertise a free filing option, but that typically only applies to a basic tax return—anything more will trigger the company’s paid option.
Both companies left the IRS’ free file program during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED: Do You Have Insurance Through Medicaid in Arizona? You Might Want to Read This.
Every American can file their taxes on their own for free, but only Americans who made $73,000 or less in the fiscal year qualify for the Internal Revenue Services’ guided tax preparation.
Seven companies have partnered with the IRS for its free file program. Here’s everything you need to know to file, from income and age limits to eligible states:
Sites Offering Free Federal and State Filing for Arizonans
- Income: $60,000 or less
- Age: 57 or younger
- Federal Filing: All states
- State Filing: Only free in 23 states, including Arizona
- Income: Between $11,100 and $73,000
- Age: All ages
- Federal Filing: All states
- State Filing: All states
- Income: $46,000 or less
- Age: All ages
- Federal Filing: All states
- State Filing: All states
Sites That Offer Free Federal Filing, But Not State Filing in Arizona
1040NOW Online Tax Preparation
- Income: $65,000 or less
- Age: All ages
- Federal Filing: Free in all states EXCEPT AK, FL, IN, NH, NV, TX, WA, and WY
- State Filing: No free state filing
- Income: $73,000 or less
- Age: All ages
- Federal Filing: Only free in 23 states, including Arizona
- State Filing: No free state filing
- Income: Between $3,000 and $73,000
- Age: 66 or younger
- Federal Filing: All states
- State Filing: Only free in Iowa, Idaho, North Dakota, and Vermont
- Income: $73,000 or less
- Age: Between ages 20 and 64
- Federal Filing: All states
- State Filing: Only free in AR, IA, ID, MS, MT, ND, RI, VT, WA, and WV
According to the IRS, all you need to file your taxes for free with these sites are your income statements like W2s or 1099s, adjustments to income, dependent and spouse information, and last year’s adjusted gross income.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)
If you make $60,000 or less, you are generally able get your taxes filed with the assistance of a certified IRS tax volunteer.
Many, but not all, locations require an appointment. Some appointments are drop-off, which means a volunteer makes a copy of all your tax information and schedules another appointment for you to pick up your prepared tax forms.
In-person appointments require you to stay at the site while your taxes are prepared. Tax documents need to be brought physically and can’t be downloaded or sent electronically.
The IRS has a tool to locate the VITA location closest to you.