Daiso has an entire wall full of snacks you won’t find at the average American grocery store.

Daiso recently opened a location in Chandler, on Dobson Road and Chandler Boulevard.

The Japanese discount store has over 5,000 locations across the world, with this location being the first in Arizona.

(Photo by Robert Gundran)

Items at Daiso range from snacks to electronic devices to garden supplies and usually cost between $1.75 and $15.25.

At first glance, Daiso appears like any other discount store, aisles and aisles of stuff for you to explore. If that sounds appealing to you, here are five things I found while exploring Daiso in Chandler:

Snacks

(Photo by Robert Gundran)

There was an entire wall full of snacks and treats you won’t find at the average American grocery store. For around $3, I grabbed a box of Hapi Bing Bing Cone Snacks, which are waffle cones with strawberry, chocolate, or green tea-flavored fillings. I went with the chocolate. Also on the shelves were nearly a dozen different kinds of Pocky, which are biscuit sticks covered in a flavored coating.

If you’re interested in trying out something you won’t find at Fry’s or Safeway, check out Daiso.

Tea

(Photo by Robert Gundran)

There were a LOT of different kinds of tea both on the dry shelves and in the refrigerators. I bought a box of oolong tea and matcha green tea with ginger, and a can of green tea from the refrigerator.

Pet Toys

(Photo by Robert Gundran)

Daiso had multiple aisles of pet treats, leashes, and toys for both cats and dogs. The toys I found were much cheaper than what I find at dedicated pet stores. I grabbed a cat toy for my pet Barry. It was large strings of fabric or yarn attached to a toy ball for him to knock around and chase across my apartment.

Travel Supplies

(Photo by Robert Gundran)

I found a rack of travel neck pillows, one of which had the face of a panda on it. It only cost me a couple of dollars instead of spending $20 or more buying one last minute at the airport.

Bathroom Supplies

(Photo by Robert Gundran)

There were soap dispensers and shower organizers, but what caught my eye the most was a toothpaste tube squeezer for just under $2. Something to ensure I get every last drop of toothpaste out of the tube should pay for itself in no time.

Daiso is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., except for Sunday when it closes at 8 p.m.

