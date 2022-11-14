TUCSON, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 07: Arizona Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs speaks at a press conference calling for abortion rights outside the Evo A. DeConcini U.S. Courthouse on October 7, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. Hobbs discussed Arizona’s near-total abortion ban, which dates back to 1864, and her aim to restore abortion rights in the state.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs will be Arizona’s next governor, defeating Republican and election denier Kari Lake.

NBC News and Decision Desk HQ called the race for the Democrat on Monday evening.

BREAKING: Democrat Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor's race, NBC News projects. https://t.co/noatnOv4zE pic.twitter.com/x8DFFwJqy3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 15, 2022

Decision Desk HQ projects Katie Hobbs (D) elected governor in Arizona.



R to D Flip.#DecisionMade: 8:50pm EST



Follow more results here: https://t.co/erllKAE1oN pic.twitter.com/tPr9aZOKBk — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 15, 2022

Hobbs will likely be joined by a Republican legislature, so she’ll need to find ways to compromise with legislators or look elsewhere to achieve her agenda.

The former social worker said she’ll use the power of the veto to prevent state Republicans from enacting laws further restricting abortion and voting rights.

Hobbs overcame criticism in the final months of the campaign about her decision to not debate Lake.

She’ll take office early next year, becoming the first Democrat to hold the office since Janet Napolitano from 2003 to 2009.