Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs will be Arizona’s next governor, defeating Republican and election denier Kari Lake.
NBC News and Decision Desk HQ called the race for the Democrat on Monday evening.
Hobbs will likely be joined by a Republican legislature, so she’ll need to find ways to compromise with legislators or look elsewhere to achieve her agenda.
The former social worker said she’ll use the power of the veto to prevent state Republicans from enacting laws further restricting abortion and voting rights.
Hobbs overcame criticism in the final months of the campaign about her decision to not debate Lake.
She’ll take office early next year, becoming the first Democrat to hold the office since Janet Napolitano from 2003 to 2009.