Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., leaves the Capitol after former President Doanld Trump was acquitted during the impeachment trial in the Senate on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

Arizonans could soon pay significantly less at the gas pump, thanks to a proposal from Sen. Mark Kelly.

Kelly, an Arizona Democrat who is up for re-election this fall, introduced a bill on Wednesday to suspend the federal gas tax for the remainder of the year to help Arizonans struggling with higher gas prices.

The Gas Prices Relief Act would temporarily eliminate the 18-cents-per-gallon tax on fuel through Jan. 1, 2023, thereby lowering costs for consumers.

“Arizonans are paying some of the highest prices for gas we have seen in years and it’s putting a strain on families who need to fill up the tank to get to work and school,“ Kelly said in a statement. “This bill will lower gas prices by suspending the federal gas tax through the end of the year to help Arizona families struggling with high costs for everything from gas to groceries.”

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Arizona is currently $3.66 per gallon, according to AAA. That makes Arizona one of the most expensive places in the country to fuel up. Kelly’s proposal would relieve at least some of that strain at a time when inflation has hit Arizonans particularly hard.

The bill would also require the US Treasury to ensure gas and oil companies pass those savings along to the consumers instead of exploiting the suspension and raising their prices. The department’s secretary would also be encouraged to take enforcement actions to ensure companies comply.

Looking for the latest Arizona news? Sign up for our FREE daily newsletter.