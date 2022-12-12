Her switch risks splitting the Democratic vote in Arizona in 2024.

US Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday that she switched parties, going from a Democrat to an Arizona independent.

Sinema, who was once a Green Party activist and faces reelection in 2024, has frustrated Democratic colleagues at times with her coziness with Republicans and opposition to Democratic priorities.

The party switch opened plenty of opportunities for memes.

People shared how unsurprised they were by the move.

Sinema announcing she’s not a Democrat pic.twitter.com/DUa5mYLmrm — ❄️🎄Wreath Nagy🎄❄️ (@nagy_minaj) December 9, 2022

Sinema leaving the Democratic party is as surprising as Tulsi Gabbard leaving the Democratic party #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/7q3aQicN0Z — Phyllis Navidad 🎄 (@phyll_indablank) December 9, 2022

Others went after her for her history of pushing back against Democrats.

In yet another humongous cash grab, Kyrsten Sinema @SenatorSinema leaves the Democratic Party and her vote will be for sale to the highest bidder#morningjoe pic.twitter.com/SRJpv2Du7Q — TheAverageBlackMan™ #FireMerrickGarland (@TheAvgBlackMan) December 9, 2022

Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democratic Party? Hah! She's as fake as her Party City wigs pic.twitter.com/IremHCWwLL — Paul Leigh 'Some Rascal on the Internet' 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@Pleightx) December 9, 2022

Bye Felicia 👋🏿



This isn’t about the party this is about your pharma donors! Stop lying! pic.twitter.com/cbG6cmiFor — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) December 9, 2022

Some poked fun at Sinema’s penchant for standing out of the crowd.

Kyrsten Sinema’s actual political affiliation is called “LOOK AT ME.” pic.twitter.com/bPL2c1Ht73 — Kate 🪬🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) December 9, 2022

shorter sinema: "I'm not one of those REGULAR senators, I'm a *QUIRKY* senator" pic.twitter.com/vmsVmy0iMQ — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 9, 2022

Breaking Denim

Krysten Sinema has rejoined The Outsiders. 😆 pic.twitter.com/P8kRdgqwUi — ☃️Papi Bébé Le Strange (Paradiddle)☃️ (@Papi_B_Dubs) December 9, 2022

And others expressed general disdain for the senator.

BREAKING



Kyrsten Sinema joins all-female cast of Three Stooges. #morningjoe pic.twitter.com/3EELPnrWMo — Bob Davidson (@oybay) December 9, 2022

Sinema’s move comes just days after Democrats had expanded their majority to 51-49 for the new year, following the party’s runoff election win in Georgia.

Her switch risks splitting the Democratic vote in Arizona in 2024 between Sinema and the eventual Democratic nominee, giving Republicans a solid opening.

A political action committee, Primary Sinema, that is raising money to support a potential challenger, said the money it has already raised will now be used to back “a real Democrat” in 2024.

Voters to Sinema in 2024 pic.twitter.com/N2S7jb8tma — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 9, 2022

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Looking for the latest Arizona news? Sign up for our FREE daily newsletter.