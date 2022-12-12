(Tweet from @amloeb)
(Tweet from @amloeb)

Her switch risks splitting the Democratic vote in Arizona in 2024.

US Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday that she switched parties, going from a Democrat to an Arizona independent. 

Sinema, who was once a Green Party activist and faces reelection in 2024, has frustrated Democratic colleagues at times with her coziness with Republicans and opposition to Democratic priorities.

The party switch opened plenty of opportunities for memes. 

People shared how unsurprised they were by the move. 

Others went after her for her history of pushing back against Democrats. 

Some poked fun at Sinema’s penchant for standing out of the crowd. 

And others expressed general disdain for the senator. 

Sinema’s move comes just days after Democrats had expanded their majority to 51-49 for the new year, following the party’s runoff election win in Georgia.

Her switch risks splitting the Democratic vote in Arizona in 2024 between Sinema and the eventual Democratic nominee, giving Republicans a solid opening.

A political action committee, Primary Sinema, that is raising money to support a potential challenger, said the money it has already raised will now be used to back “a real Democrat” in 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Looking for the latest Arizona news? Sign up for our FREE daily newsletter.

Jessica Swarner

Jessica Swarner is an associate editor for The Copper Courier. She is an ASU alumna and previously worked at KTAR News 92.3 FM in Phoenix.

Twitter
(Shutterstock Photo) Work Maricopa County Approves $12M for Apprenticeship Program
(Shutterstock Photo) Work Circle K Agrees to Pay $8M to Resolve Disability, Pregnancy Discrimination Charges
Baristas Natasha Mbazumutima and Cassidy Elliott pose in front of the Starbucks at 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale on Nov. 17, 2022. (Photo by Jessica Swarner) Work Avondale, Mesa Starbucks Go on Strike for Red Cup Day