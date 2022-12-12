Her switch risks splitting the Democratic vote in Arizona in 2024.
US Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday that she switched parties, going from a Democrat to an Arizona independent.
Sinema, who was once a Green Party activist and faces reelection in 2024, has frustrated Democratic colleagues at times with her coziness with Republicans and opposition to Democratic priorities.
The party switch opened plenty of opportunities for memes.
People shared how unsurprised they were by the move.
Others went after her for her history of pushing back against Democrats.
Some poked fun at Sinema’s penchant for standing out of the crowd.
And others expressed general disdain for the senator.
Sinema’s move comes just days after Democrats had expanded their majority to 51-49 for the new year, following the party’s runoff election win in Georgia.
Her switch risks splitting the Democratic vote in Arizona in 2024 between Sinema and the eventual Democratic nominee, giving Republicans a solid opening.
A political action committee, Primary Sinema, that is raising money to support a potential challenger, said the money it has already raised will now be used to back “a real Democrat” in 2024.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.