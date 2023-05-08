Mother’s Day is one of the restaurant industry’s biggest days. According to a 2022 poll

conducted by the National Restaurant Association, about half of respondents plan on taking

mom out for a meal.

Valley restaurants have taken note. Here are 14 dining deals and specials that you can enjoy on Mother’s Day, May 14. It’s best to make reservations soon to ensure you get in. Here’s to mothers everywhere!

POMO Pizzeria

Three locations in metro Phoenix

Instagram

For Mother’s Day, POMO Pizzeria will be handing out free cannolis and espresso shots in

addition to serving its classic Italian fare like pizzas and pasta. The restaurant will also launch

new menu items including three different espresso martinis and three different Aperol spritz

variations.



Persepshen

4700 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix

Instagram

Persepshen will be honoring mothers with Prosecco that only costs one penny, a

complimentary berries and cream pavlova and live music. A Mother’s Day Special will also be

available for purchase. The first seating starts at 4:30 p.m.

J&G Steakhouse

6000 E. Camelback Road at The Phoenician

Instagram

(Photo courtesy of J&G Steakhouse)

For the first time ever, J&G Steakhouse at The Phoenician will be serving a Mother’s Day brunch

on May 14 from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Diners can enjoy all sorts of delectable food like lobster

eggs benedict, hand-rolled sushi, exotic cheeses, and an array of desserts in addition to carving,

griddle, and saute stations. Reservations are required. Brunch costs $160+ for adults and $95

for children ages 3-12.



Picazzo’s

Multiple locations in metro Phoenix

Instagram

Italian chain Picazzo’s will be giving out $15 gift cards to moms who dine in at the restaurant on

Mother’s Day. Just be sure to let your server know that you’re with your mother or a mom

figure.



State 48 Funk House Brewery

6770 N. Sunrise Blvd. in Glendale

Instagram

Located in the Westgate Entertainment District, State 48 Funk House Brewery will be giving out

one free mimosa to moms with the purchase of lunch or dinner.



L’Entrata Wine

41111 Daisy Mountain Drive in Anthem

Instagram

(photo courtesy of L’Entrata Wine)

In honor of Mother’s Day, L’Entrata Wine in Anthem will be serving an extended version of its

brunch menu along with a free glass of rose or sparkling wine for moms.



Ko’Sin at the Sheraton Grand Wild Horse Pass

5594 W. Wild Horse Pass Blvd. in Phoenix

Instagram

(Photo courtesy of Ko’Sin)

Ko’Sin at the Sheraton Grand Wild Horse Pass will be throwing a Mother’s Day brunch. Guests

can look forward to specials like a bruschetta bar, chef-crafted omelets along with lobster

bisque served with one of the restaurant’s signature grilled cheese sandwiches. The menu is

rounded out by a gourmet chocolate dipping bar with an array of desserts that can be dipped

along with four different drink options. Brunch costs $65 per person.



U.S. Egg

Multiple locations in metro Phoenix

Instagram

(Photo courtesy of U.S. Egg)

U.S. Egg is celebrating mothers on May 13 and 14 with its Mama-Mosa flight. Moms can enjoy

mimosa flights featuring three of six of the restaurant’s mimosas. Guests can enjoy creations

like the tropical variation served with pineapple juice and champagne.



Match Market & Bar

1100 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix

Instagram

On May 14, Match Market & Bar at the Found:RE hotel in central Phoenix will be serving a

Mother’s Day brunch for dog moms. Dogs and their moms can both enjoy dining specials like

Arizona-style frittatas for humans and a doggie dessert featuring house-made banana and

peanut butter ice cream with whipped cream and a dog cookie. Brunch is from 11 a.m. to 3

p.m. During the event, attendees can enjoy complimentary activities including dog yoga, dog painting sessions, and an astrology and tarot card reading for dogs.



Phoenix City Grille

5816 N. 16th Street in Phoenix

Instagram

In addition to its all-day menu and Sunday brunch menu, Phoenix City Grille will be serving two

dining specials. These include a wood-grilled beef tenderloin filet and a pan-roasted Chula

Seafood wild Alaskan halibut. Moms will take home one free flower in honor of the holiday.



32Shea

10626 N. 32nd Street in Phoenix

Instagram

North Phoenix’s 32Shea will be pouring $5 MOM-osas all day on Sunday. Diners can enjoy

mimosa flavors like classic orange, grapefruit, cranberry, and pineapple. The restaurant will be

open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Rusconi’s American Kitchen

10637 N. Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix

Instagram

Rusconi’s American Kitchen will be serving a special three-course Mother’s Day brunch. Guests

can pick from starters like braised beef short ribs, main courses like gulf shrimp and crab

benedict, and desserts like a dark chocolate budino. Brunch costs $78 per person plus tax and

tip.



Ling’s Wok Shop

20511 N. Hayden Road, Ste. 100 in Scottsdale

Instagram

(Photo courtesy of Ling’s Wok)



Scottsdale’s Ling Wok Shop is offering a special deal on Mother’s Day. Moms can buy one

entrée and get one of greater or lesser value for free if they dine in on May 14. Ling’s is also

selling a takeout option—a family meal for four for $99. For every family meal purchased, Ling’s

will donate $10 to the nonprofit Fresh Start Women’s Foundation. For every mom who comes

in to dine in on Mother’s Day, Ling’s will donate $5 to the same nonprofit.





Rock Springs Café

35900 S. Old Black Canyon Highway in Rock Springs



If want to take a short road trip, consider driving out to legendary pie shop Rock Springs Café

for its Mother’s Day brunch. Brunch will be held in the restaurant’s outdoor garden patio from

9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature a buffet along with desserts and beverages. Brunch costs

$29.95 for adults and $9.95 for children.