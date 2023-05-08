Mother’s Day is one of the restaurant industry’s biggest days. According to a 2022 poll
conducted by the National Restaurant Association, about half of respondents plan on taking
mom out for a meal.
Valley restaurants have taken note. Here are 14 dining deals and specials that you can enjoy on Mother’s Day, May 14. It’s best to make reservations soon to ensure you get in. Here’s to mothers everywhere!
POMO Pizzeria
Three locations in metro Phoenix
For Mother’s Day, POMO Pizzeria will be handing out free cannolis and espresso shots in
addition to serving its classic Italian fare like pizzas and pasta. The restaurant will also launch
new menu items including three different espresso martinis and three different Aperol spritz
variations.
Persepshen
4700 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix
Persepshen will be honoring mothers with Prosecco that only costs one penny, a
complimentary berries and cream pavlova and live music. A Mother’s Day Special will also be
available for purchase. The first seating starts at 4:30 p.m.
J&G Steakhouse
6000 E. Camelback Road at The Phoenician
For the first time ever, J&G Steakhouse at The Phoenician will be serving a Mother’s Day brunch
on May 14 from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Diners can enjoy all sorts of delectable food like lobster
eggs benedict, hand-rolled sushi, exotic cheeses, and an array of desserts in addition to carving,
griddle, and saute stations. Reservations are required. Brunch costs $160+ for adults and $95
for children ages 3-12.
Picazzo’s
Multiple locations in metro Phoenix
Italian chain Picazzo’s will be giving out $15 gift cards to moms who dine in at the restaurant on
Mother’s Day. Just be sure to let your server know that you’re with your mother or a mom
figure.
State 48 Funk House Brewery
6770 N. Sunrise Blvd. in Glendale
Located in the Westgate Entertainment District, State 48 Funk House Brewery will be giving out
one free mimosa to moms with the purchase of lunch or dinner.
L’Entrata Wine
41111 Daisy Mountain Drive in Anthem
In honor of Mother’s Day, L’Entrata Wine in Anthem will be serving an extended version of its
brunch menu along with a free glass of rose or sparkling wine for moms.
Ko’Sin at the Sheraton Grand Wild Horse Pass
5594 W. Wild Horse Pass Blvd. in Phoenix
Ko’Sin at the Sheraton Grand Wild Horse Pass will be throwing a Mother’s Day brunch. Guests
can look forward to specials like a bruschetta bar, chef-crafted omelets along with lobster
bisque served with one of the restaurant’s signature grilled cheese sandwiches. The menu is
rounded out by a gourmet chocolate dipping bar with an array of desserts that can be dipped
along with four different drink options. Brunch costs $65 per person.
U.S. Egg
Multiple locations in metro Phoenix
U.S. Egg is celebrating mothers on May 13 and 14 with its Mama-Mosa flight. Moms can enjoy
mimosa flights featuring three of six of the restaurant’s mimosas. Guests can enjoy creations
like the tropical variation served with pineapple juice and champagne.
Match Market & Bar
1100 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix
On May 14, Match Market & Bar at the Found:RE hotel in central Phoenix will be serving a
Mother’s Day brunch for dog moms. Dogs and their moms can both enjoy dining specials like
Arizona-style frittatas for humans and a doggie dessert featuring house-made banana and
peanut butter ice cream with whipped cream and a dog cookie. Brunch is from 11 a.m. to 3
p.m. During the event, attendees can enjoy complimentary activities including dog yoga, dog painting sessions, and an astrology and tarot card reading for dogs.
Phoenix City Grille
5816 N. 16th Street in Phoenix
In addition to its all-day menu and Sunday brunch menu, Phoenix City Grille will be serving two
dining specials. These include a wood-grilled beef tenderloin filet and a pan-roasted Chula
Seafood wild Alaskan halibut. Moms will take home one free flower in honor of the holiday.
32Shea
10626 N. 32nd Street in Phoenix
North Phoenix’s 32Shea will be pouring $5 MOM-osas all day on Sunday. Diners can enjoy
mimosa flavors like classic orange, grapefruit, cranberry, and pineapple. The restaurant will be
open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rusconi’s American Kitchen
10637 N. Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix
Rusconi’s American Kitchen will be serving a special three-course Mother’s Day brunch. Guests
can pick from starters like braised beef short ribs, main courses like gulf shrimp and crab
benedict, and desserts like a dark chocolate budino. Brunch costs $78 per person plus tax and
tip.
Ling’s Wok Shop
20511 N. Hayden Road, Ste. 100 in Scottsdale
Scottsdale’s Ling Wok Shop is offering a special deal on Mother’s Day. Moms can buy one
entrée and get one of greater or lesser value for free if they dine in on May 14. Ling’s is also
selling a takeout option—a family meal for four for $99. For every family meal purchased, Ling’s
will donate $10 to the nonprofit Fresh Start Women’s Foundation. For every mom who comes
in to dine in on Mother’s Day, Ling’s will donate $5 to the same nonprofit.
Rock Springs Café
35900 S. Old Black Canyon Highway in Rock Springs
If want to take a short road trip, consider driving out to legendary pie shop Rock Springs Café
for its Mother’s Day brunch. Brunch will be held in the restaurant’s outdoor garden patio from
9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature a buffet along with desserts and beverages. Brunch costs
$29.95 for adults and $9.95 for children.