The indictment against former president Donald Trump was made public Friday and alleges that Trump illegally left the White House with classified information “regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attacks; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.”

Trump has been charged with 31 counts of violating the Espionage Act due to his “willful retention” of classified records, as well as several other counts related to his alleged effort to obstruct the investigation.

The indictment also says Trump tried to obstruct the investigation in several ways, including suggesting that his attorney hide or destroy documents requested by the grand jury in the investigation. It also reveals that Trump stored the classified documents in “a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room.”

Read the full indictment below: