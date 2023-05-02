Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock

States sending the most people to Arizona

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Arizona using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Arizona from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Arizona.

#30. Oklahoma

– Moved from Oklahoma to Arizona in 2019: 2,042

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from Oklahoma

– Moved from Arizona to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,962

— #18 most common destination from Arizona

#29. Missouri

– Moved from Missouri to Arizona in 2019: 2,248

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #18 most common destination from Missouri

– Moved from Arizona to Missouri in 2019: 3,184

— #16 most common destination from Arizona

#28. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to Arizona in 2019: 2,253

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #21 most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from Arizona to Tennessee in 2019: 1,457

— #29 most common destination from Arizona

#27. Nebraska

– Moved from Nebraska to Arizona in 2019: 2,307

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #8 most common destination from Nebraska

– Moved from Arizona to Nebraska in 2019: 1,968

— #24 most common destination from Arizona

#26. Massachusetts

– Moved from Massachusetts to Arizona in 2019: 2,745

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #18 most common destination from Massachusetts

– Moved from Arizona to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,228

— #32 most common destination from Arizona

#25. Idaho

– Moved from Idaho to Arizona in 2019: 2,961

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #5 most common destination from Idaho

– Moved from Arizona to Idaho in 2019: 5,018

— #11 most common destination from Arizona

#24. Iowa

– Moved from Iowa to Arizona in 2019: 2,982

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #9 most common destination from Iowa

– Moved from Arizona to Iowa in 2019: 2,175

— #23 most common destination from Arizona

#23. Indiana

– Moved from Indiana to Arizona in 2019: 3,156

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #12 most common destination from Indiana

– Moved from Arizona to Indiana in 2019: 4,067

— #13 most common destination from Arizona

#22. New Jersey

– Moved from New Jersey to Arizona in 2019: 3,221

— 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #17 most common destination from New Jersey

– Moved from Arizona to New Jersey in 2019: 806

— #38 most common destination from Arizona

#21. Wisconsin

– Moved from Wisconsin to Arizona in 2019: 3,688

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #10 most common destination from Wisconsin

– Moved from Arizona to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,917

— #25 most common destination from Arizona

#20. Kansas

– Moved from Kansas to Arizona in 2019: 3,742

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Kansas

– Moved from Arizona to Kansas in 2019: 2,367

— #20 most common destination from Arizona

#19. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to Arizona in 2019: 3,837

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #19 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from Arizona to Virginia in 2019: 2,513

— #19 most common destination from Arizona

#18. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to Arizona in 2019: 3,947

— 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #16 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from Arizona to Georgia in 2019: 2,362

— #21 most common destination from Arizona

#17. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to Arizona in 2019: 4,038

— 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #17 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from Arizona to North Carolina in 2019: 5,319

— #9 most common destination from Arizona

#16. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Arizona in 2019: 4,906

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #17 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from Arizona to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,104

— #17 most common destination from Arizona

#15. Hawaii

– Moved from Hawaii to Arizona in 2019: 4,942

— 2.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Hawaii

– Moved from Arizona to Hawaii in 2019: 803

— #39 most common destination from Arizona

#14. Ohio

– Moved from Ohio to Arizona in 2019: 5,178

— 2.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #14 most common destination from Ohio

– Moved from Arizona to Ohio in 2019: 3,591

— #14 most common destination from Arizona

#13. Minnesota

– Moved from Minnesota to Arizona in 2019: 5,868

— 2.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Minnesota

– Moved from Arizona to Minnesota in 2019: 1,748

— #27 most common destination from Arizona

#12. New York

– Moved from New York to Arizona in 2019: 6,079

— 2.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #17 most common destination from New York

– Moved from Arizona to New York in 2019: 2,185

— #22 most common destination from Arizona

#11. Oregon

– Moved from Oregon to Arizona in 2019: 6,979

— 2.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Oregon

– Moved from Arizona to Oregon in 2019: 6,540

— #7 most common destination from Arizona

#10. New Mexico

– Moved from New Mexico to Arizona in 2019: 7,251

— 2.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from New Mexico

– Moved from Arizona to New Mexico in 2019: 4,255

— #12 most common destination from Arizona

#9. Florida

– Moved from Florida to Arizona in 2019: 7,358

— 2.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #21 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from Arizona to Florida in 2019: 7,054

— #6 most common destination from Arizona

#8. Nevada

– Moved from Nevada to Arizona in 2019: 7,514

— 3.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Nevada

– Moved from Arizona to Nevada in 2019: 8,636

— #4 most common destination from Arizona

#7. Michigan

– Moved from Michigan to Arizona in 2019: 7,914

— 3.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Michigan

– Moved from Arizona to Michigan in 2019: 3,447

— #15 most common destination from Arizona

#6. Utah

– Moved from Utah to Arizona in 2019: 8,917

— 3.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Utah

– Moved from Arizona to Utah in 2019: 6,301

— #8 most common destination from Arizona

#5. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to Arizona in 2019: 10,915

— 4.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #8 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from Arizona to Illinois in 2019: 5,054

— #10 most common destination from Arizona

#4. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to Arizona in 2019: 14,684

— 5.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from Arizona to Colorado in 2019: 10,616

— #3 most common destination from Arizona

#3. Texas

– Moved from Texas to Arizona in 2019: 17,482

— 6.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #8 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from Arizona to Texas in 2019: 21,205

— #2 most common destination from Arizona

#2. Washington

– Moved from Washington to Arizona in 2019: 17,636

— 7.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #3 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from Arizona to Washington in 2019: 8,263

— #5 most common destination from Arizona

#1. California

– Moved from California to Arizona in 2019: 59,713

— 23.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from California

– Moved from Arizona to California in 2019: 28,226

— #1 most common destination from Arizona