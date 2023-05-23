Northern Arizona’s Page is a small town that’s chock full of stunning attractions.

The city’s most famous one? Horseshoe Bend, a sandstone formation in the shape of a–you guessed it—horseshoe that’s framed by the Colorado River’s deep emerald green waters. You’ve no doubt seen images of this place all over social media—and that’s just the beginning of what Page has to offer. Discover what else to see and eat in vibrant Page.

What to Do

Visit Horseshoe Bend

1001 Page Pkwy

Horseshoe Bend (Unsplash Photo/Des Récits)

Your first stop on any Page trip (besides your hotel, of course) should be to Horseshoe Bend, the city’s most iconic site. After parking, follow a 1.5-mile out-and-back paved trail that’s ADA-accessible to behold this breathtaking site. Leashed pets are welcome here. Some of the viewing area has railings, but plenty of it does not. Exercise caution when you’re getting close to the edge here. Best of all? Admission is free, although there is a $10 charge for parking a car or RV.

Take note: On holidays and busy weekends, the city of Page may require visitors to use a shuttle if the parking lot is full. Only cash payment is accepted on holiday weekends. Street parking is not allowed.

Check Out Antelope Canyon

(Photo courtesy of J. Lauren PR)

Antelope Canyon is another stand-out attraction in Page. Antelope Canyon is a slot canyon that offers plenty of scenic views throughout. Looking up at the blue sky when you’re surrounded by orange sandstone all around you is quite the sight. The canyon’s beauty is worth beholding. Be sure to bring a camera. You must use a tour guide to see the canyon. Book early to secure a spot as tours fill up fast. On a recent trip, we saw Lower Antelope Canyon with Ken’s Tours.

Pro tips: If you’re an iPhone owner, use the vivid warm filter to bring out the natural oranges in the walls of the canyon.

Take a Hike

Although Horseshoe Bend and Antelope Canyon are the city’s most famous hikes, Page is also home to a handful of hiking trails if you’re searching for more adventure. A few highlights include the 10-mile loop Page Rim Trail and the 1.4-mile out-and-back Hanging Gardens. Read more about these hiking trails here.

Visit Lake Powell

Lake Powell is a 186-mile-long manmade reservoir—the second largest in the United States. Only the Hoover Dam is bigger. You can explore Lake Powell via kayak, stand-up paddleboard, jet ski, orwater skis. If you’re looking for a low-key way to experience Lake Powell, consider taking a boat tour. We took one, and it was gorgeous. The orange sandstone walls coupled with the lake’s blue waters make for one striking site.

Learn More About Glen Canyon Dam

Glen Canyon Dam (Unsplash Photo/John Gibbons)

Glen Canyon Dam was carved into Glen Canyon to utilize the water of the Colorado River. You can learn more about the dam at the Carl Hayden Visitor Center, which is free to visit. It’s also worth it to walk outside to the Glen Canyon Dam Bridge—a steel arch bridge where you can take in striking views of the walls of Glen Canyon and the Colorado River.

Hit the Links

400 Clubhouse Drive

(Photo courtesy of Lake Powell National Golf Course)

The City of Page’s Lake Powell National Golf Course offers sweeping views of some of the area’s most iconic sites, including Lake Powell, Glen Canyon Dam, and the Vermillion Cliffs. The scenic, 18-hole golf course includes water features, sandstone walls, and plenty of challenges for novice and experienced golfers alike.

Go Off-roading

Glen Canyon—the area where Page is located—is home to 388 miles of roads that are open for off-roading vehicles. Of those roads, 304 miles are unpaved. You can rent your own high-clearance vehicle or take a tour of the area. Learn more about this here.

Where to Eat

Prickly Pear Kitchen

1126 N. Navajo Drive

Elote at Prickly Pear Kitchen (Photo courtesy of J. Lauren PR)

Located in the lobby of the Hyatt Place Page/Lake Powell Hotel (full disclosure: this hotel hosted our last visit to the area), find American cuisine with Southwestern flair along with specialty cocktails at the Prickly Pear Kitchen. Open for lunch and dinner, diners can enjoy inventive culinary options like mango habanero tofu tacos, a basil pesto flatbread, and a crab cake platter. The margaritas are true highlights. Find delicious variations like hibiscus, sage, and prickly pear.

When to visit: Enjoy live music every Friday at 6 p.m. The hotel also has an outdoor patio with sweeping views of the area. There’s a wood frame that’s perfect for Instagram.

Grand Canyon Brewing and Distillery

714 N. Navajo Drive

Instagram

Grand Canyon Brewing Company started out in Williams just outside of the Grand Canyon but also has a Page location. This outpost features an enormous taproom with high ceilings and a spacious patio. Guests can enjoy the brewing company’s suds from 20 taps here. Find creative beers like the prickly pear wheat ale and even a Horseshoe Bend ale. Every item on the menu is scratch-made. On our most recent visit, we enjoyed an oversized salted pretzel along with some beer cheese in addition to some crispy cauliflower wings.

Red Heritage Dinner Theater

644 N. Navajo Drive, Building E

Watch Native hoop dancers, listen to traditional Native tales, hear chanting and enjoy fry bread tacos at Red Heritage Dinner Theater. The show is vibrant, and the food is tasty. Tacos are topped with your choice of chicken, beef, pork, or vegetarian chili. You also can have a salad or rice bowl. A cash bar is also available.

Big John’s Texas BBQ

153 S. Lake Powell Blvd.

Housed in a former gas station, Big John’s Texas BBQ is perhaps best known for its Texas-style brisket. All of the meat here is slow smoked over oak for hours. Find plenty of other barbecue staples like a chopped BBQ sandwich, pulled pork, shredded chicken, and full and half racks of smoked baby back pork ribs, in addition to hot dogs and Kraft mac and cheese.