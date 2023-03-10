The Oscars are this Sunday, and we want your predictions.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Best Picture</h3><p><p>And the winner is…?</p></p><ul><li>Top Gun: Maverick</li><li>Women Talking</li><li>Everything Everywhere All At Once</li><li>The Banshees of Inisherin</li><li>Triangle of Sadness</li><li>The Fabelmans</li><li>All Quiet on the Western Front</li><li>Avatar: The Way of Water</li><li>Elvis</li><li>Tár</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Best Director</h3><p><p>And the winner is…?</p></p><div class="coppe-2eecfa6fe30d7993abfe037f0eee278f coppe-gam-article-desktop-oop" id="coppe-2eecfa6fe30d7993abfe037f0eee278f"></div><ul><li>Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) </li><li>Todd Field (Tár)</li><li>Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)</li><li>Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)</li><li>Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Best Actor</h3><p><p>And the winner is…?</p></p><ul><li>Brendan Fraser (The Whale)</li><li>Austin Butler (Elvis)</li><li>Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)</li><li>Bill Nighy (Living)</li><li>Paul Mescal (Aftersun)</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Best Actress</h3><p><p>And the winner is…?</p></p><ul><li>Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)</li><li>Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)</li><li>Cate Blanchett (Tár)</li><li>Ana de Armas (Blonde)</li><li>Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Best Original Screenplay</h3><p><p>And the winner is…?</p></p><div class="coppe-e99b450cec00f835eda3478f2ad491ac coppe-gam-article-desktop-content-1" id="coppe-e99b450cec00f835eda3478f2ad491ac"></div><ul><li>The Banshees of Inisherin</li><li>Everything Everywhere All At Once</li><li>The Fabelmans</li><li>Tár</li><li>Triangle of Sadness</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Best Adapted Screenplay</h3><p><p>And the winner is…?</p></p><ul><li>All Quiet on the Western Front</li><li>Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery</li><li>Living</li><li>Top Gun: Maverick</li><li>Women Talking</li></ul></section>