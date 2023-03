The Oscars are this Sunday, and we want your predictions.

Best Picture <p>And the winner is…?</p> Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Triangle of Sadness

The Fabelmans

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár Best Director <p>And the winner is…?</p> Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) Best Actor <p>And the winner is…?</p> Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun) Best Actress <p>And the winner is…?</p> Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) Best Original Screenplay <p>And the winner is…?</p> The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness Best Adapted Screenplay <p>And the winner is…?</p> All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking