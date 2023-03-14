It pays to be a white man—literally. Here’s what women make, on average, compared to white men—for the same job

Women of retirement age are also facing significant inequity issues. Statistically, women live longer than men—which means they’ll need more savings in general to support themselves, but also to afford health care and basic assistance as they age. Even so, white men over age 65 have an annual income of $44,200—while white women bring in about $23,000, Black women about $21,900, and Latina women $14,800. 

Looking for ways to end this inequity?

Normalize talking about pay. 
Your employer cannot prevent you from talking about your wages or working conditions—even if they have a policy about it. Just don’t use work equipment (like computers or a company phone) to do it. Check the National Labor Relations Board website if you have questions.

Research and ask for what you deserve. Here are resources that can help:

Activate.

If you’re an employer or manager: 

Looking for the latest Arizona news? Sign up for our FREE daily newsletter.

Lisa Hayes

Lisa Hayes Lisa Hayes has been a Michigan journalist and editor for more than 20 years. She’s taught media writing in higher ed, extensively chronicled the COVID-19 testing crisis, and her education, healthcare, and investigative reporting have earned state and national awards.

Twitter
Coins and collectibles are often found in abandoned safe deposit boxes. After a waiting period, these items are auctioned off at the Arizona Department of Revenue unclaimed property auction. The viewing day for auction items this year took place in Phoenix on Jan. 27, 2023, at Sierra Auction Management in Phoenix. (Photo by Izabella Hernandez/Cronkite News) Money Staking a Claim: Annual Unclaimed Property Auction in Arizona Draws Bargain Hunters
US President Joe Biden announces student loan relief with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona (R) on August 24, 2022 in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. - Biden announced that most US university graduates still trying to pay off student loans will get $10,000 of relief to address a decades-old headache of massive educational debt across the country. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) Education Biden’s New Student Loan Repayment Plan Would Help Millions of Working and Middle-Class Americans 
US President Joe Biden announces student loan relief with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona (R) on August 24, 2022 in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. - Biden announced that most US university graduates still trying to pay off student loans will get $10,000 of relief to address a decades-old headache of massive educational debt across the country. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) Education Biden Administration Makes It Easier to Discharge Student Loan Debt Through Bankruptcy