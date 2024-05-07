VIDEO: Gov. Katie Hobbs signed the repeal of the abortion ban. Now what?

May 7, 2024
@coppercourier Last week, the Arizona legislature moved forward two bills Wednesday that would repeal the state’s 1864 abortion ban. @robbiefromphoenix ♬ original sound – Copper Courier
p
CATEGORIES: POLITICS VIDEO
Politics
Arizona’s Democratic governor signs a bill to repeal 1864 ban on most abortions
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has relegated a Civil War-era ban on most abortions to the past by signing a repeal bill...
VIDEO: Gov. Hobbs signs bill repealing Arizona’s 1864 abortion ban
@coppercourier Today Democratic @govhobbs signed a bill repealing Arizona's 1864 abortion ban. This doesn't mean the ban is gone now,...
Local News
What are the best affordable vacation spots in Arizona?
Arizona offers countless vacation spots that cater to adventurous wanderers. From the sprawling canyons and rugged landscapes to the serene deserts,...
10 tiny and tasty grocery markets in Tucson
When most of us think of grocery shopping, we likely picture heading to a massive chain store to pick up our essentials. But if you’re looking to...