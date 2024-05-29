Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: DOJ is suing Live Nation and Ticketmaster in antitrust lawsuit

By Copper Courier Staff

May 29, 2024
@coppercourier Sick of absurd Ticketmaster prices? Biden’s Department of Justice is going after them, filing a lawsuit on Thursday against Live Nation, Ticketmaster’s parent company, alleging that they violated antitrust laws in order to create a monopoly over the live events industry in the United States in order to lessen consumer choice, raise prices, and eliminate rivals. “It is time for fans and artists to stop paying the price for Live Nation’s monopoly. It is time to restore competition and innovation in the entertainment industry. It is time to break up Live Nation-Ticketmaster,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a press conference Thursday. . . . #ticketmaster #ticketmasterpartner #ticketmasterpresale #ticketmasterdobetter #ticketmasterfail #concerttickets #concertticketsforsale #concertticketscam #concertticketssale #concertticketsale #concertticketswap #usnews #newstok #concertticketsconcertnews #concertticketselling #concertticketsurprise ♬ original sound – Copper Courier

