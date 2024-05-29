VIDEO: DOJ is suing Live Nation and Ticketmaster in antitrust lawsuit

May 29, 2024
@coppercourier Sick of absurd Ticketmaster prices? Biden’s Department of Justice is going after them, filing a lawsuit on Thursday against Live Nation, Ticketmaster’s parent company, alleging that they violated antitrust laws in order to create a monopoly over the live events industry in the United States in order to lessen consumer choice, raise prices, and eliminate rivals. “It is time for fans and artists to stop paying the price for Live Nation’s monopoly. It is time to restore competition and innovation in the entertainment industry. It is time to break up Live Nation-Ticketmaster,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a press conference Thursday. . . . #ticketmaster #ticketmasterpartner #ticketmasterpresale #ticketmasterdobetter #ticketmasterfail #concerttickets #concertticketsforsale #concertticketscam #concertticketssale #concertticketsale #concertticketswap #usnews #newstok #concertticketsconcertnews #concertticketselling #concertticketsurprise ♬ original sound – Copper Courier
CATEGORIES: POLITICS VIDEO
Politics
BREAKING: AG Kris Mayes sues rental corporations for conspiratorial price-fixing
It looks like, legally speaking, rent really may be “too damn high.” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Wednesday a lawsuit against nine...
Op-ed: Trump’s journey from hosting The Apprentice to being the biggest loser
Leading up to the 2016 election, Donald Trump crafted an image of himself as a successful businessman and a winner. But in reality, Trump has a long...
Local News
Meet the Gen Z candidate taking on one of Arizona’s most MAGA Republicans
Haley Creighton, a young, progressive, queer candidate, who uses they/she pronouns, couldn’t be more different from her current state senator. Sen....
Arizona’s 5 best budget-friendly vacation spots, according to readers
Are you dreaming of a budget-friendly vacation that won't break the bank? From stunning red rock landscapes to historic mining towns, Arizona has...