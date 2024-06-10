VIDEO: Jodie Foster came to Phoenix to advocate for women’s reproductive rights

June 10, 2024
@coppercourier Jodie Foster, Busy Phillips, and a host of celebrities and influencers held an abortion rights rally at the Arizona Capitol on Saturday. @voteforabortion hosted the rally and gave away $500,000 in free contraception medication as part of a larger campaign to promote reproductive freedom and encourage voters to pass the Arizona for Abortion Access Act in November. #azpol #reprorights #beballotready #everythingarizona #azcheck #arizonacheck # #arizonacheck🔥 #arizonacheck❤️ #arizonacheck🌵✨like #arizonacheckfyp #fyp ♬ original sound – Copper Courier
CATEGORIES: POLITICS VIDEO
Politics
BREAKING: AG Kris Mayes sues rental corporations for conspiratorial price-fixing
It looks like, legally speaking, rent really may be “too damn high.” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Wednesday a lawsuit against nine...
Op-ed: Trump’s journey from hosting The Apprentice to being the biggest loser
Leading up to the 2016 election, Donald Trump crafted an image of himself as a successful businessman and a winner. But in reality, Trump has a long...
Local News
Trump failed to cap insulin costs. Now, he’s mad Biden got it done.
Trump’s time in the White House saw no changes to the staggering cost of insulin for patients, and it was two laws signed by Biden that helped lower...
WATCH: Biden campaign launches scathing new ad: ‘Trump’s Friend, Joe Arpaio’
The crowd attending a conservative political rally at an anti-LGBTQ Christian church in Phoenix Thursday was met with an unexpected admission by...