Granite Post News Logo Image
Arizona News You Can Use

VIDEO: Jodie Foster came to Phoenix to advocate for women’s reproductive rights

jodie foster

By Copper Courier Staff

June 10, 2024
@coppercourier Jodie Foster, Busy Phillips, and a host of celebrities and influencers held an abortion rights rally at the Arizona Capitol on Saturday. @voteforabortion hosted the rally and gave away $500,000 in free contraception medication as part of a larger campaign to promote reproductive freedom and encourage voters to pass the Arizona for Abortion Access Act in November. #azpol #reprorights #beballotready #everythingarizona #azcheck #arizonacheck # #arizonacheck🔥 #arizonacheck❤️ #arizonacheck🌵✨like #arizonacheckfyp #fyp ♬ original sound – Copper Courier

Author

CATEGORIES: POLITICS VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This