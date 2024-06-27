Miss the debate? Here’s what other Arizonans thought of it

The Arizona State seal seen from the inside of the Arizona House of Representatives, as police can be seen monitoring the Capitol grounds in the background. Photo by Camaron Stevenson

The first presidential debate Thursday night was predictably unpredictable, as both the former and current presidents made their cases for being the country’s commander-in-chief for the next four years.

Absent were the typical cheers from the crowd and bombastic interruptions that have become hallmarks of televised debates, as the campaigns of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreed to nix the audience and give moderators power to silence the mic of one candidate when the other was speaking.

Biden and Trump, who is awaiting sentencing after being convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, spoke about issues from a national perspective, ranging from the US economy to the US-Mexico border. Local elected officials and prominent groups were quick to point out differences between the candidate’s platforms, and how each would impact Arizona.

Here are some of the debate reactions from notable locals:

Donald Trump tried to lie but the truth is he has no idea what it means to serve and sacrifice for your country. And while Trump spent his presidency disparaging those who served, Joe Biden has continued to deliver results for veterans. https://t.co/GVIrycfete — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) June 28, 2024

I didn’t realize that a cold caused mumbling, stuttering, or staring at nothing for extended periods of time… https://t.co/K7WWpI8jE3 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 28, 2024

It is absolutely possible (and probable) to have a tough debate and still win the election. We will be okay. pic.twitter.com/NmarngvP2B — Hon. Lorenzo Sierra (@Sierra4AZ) June 28, 2024

A message from @KariLake: “I’ve never met a stronger, more compassionate man than President Trump. His devotion to saving our Republic is unmatched. He does so much for all of us, and he never asks for anything in return. President Trump’s historic movement is fueled by US!… pic.twitter.com/FUQgJOTOrE — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 28, 2024

Live look at all the people changing their vote after tonight’s debate pic.twitter.com/YqFmwXuCJ0 — Shawn In Arizona 🌵 (@ShawnInArizona) June 28, 2024