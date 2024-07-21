Arizonans on Biden decision: ‘Embodiment of a public servant’

President Joe Biden’s announcement Sunday that he would not seek reelection sent a shockwave across the country, as local leaders thanked Biden for his service and joined him in his support for Vice President Kamala Harris to run in his place.

US Reps. Raúl Grijalva and Greg Stanton, among the first Democratic members of Congress to call on Biden to pass the torch, offered kind words of admiration shortly after the announcement was made.

“Today, as he always has, President Biden put the future of our country first,” said Stanton. “He will go down in history as one of the most effective chief executives of the modern era. I will forever be proud of what we have been able to deliver for Arizona.”

Grijalva similarly characterized Biden’s decision as one that history would look kindly on, and commended the President for his accomplishments thus far.

“President Biden’s decision to step aside is emblematic of his life of public service and he will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most consequential presidents in our history,” Grijalva said. “He led us out of a devastating pandemic, ushered the strongest economic recovery in the world, and laid the foundation for the next century of American prosperity by investing in working families, creating good-paying jobs, and building a clean energy future. He has been responsible for more progress than any modern American president.”

Looking to the future

Arizona’s other two Democratic congressmen, Sen. Mark Kelly and Rep. Ruben Gallego, never questioned Biden’s decision to run, and were similarly supportive of his decision not to. The pair also kept their sights on the November election, with Kelly immediately joining Biden in his support of Harris’ presidential run.

“It takes great humility to make the difficult decision that President Biden has made to not seek re-election, but that’s the Joe Biden I know — someone who puts what he believes is best for his country above all else,” said Kelly. “I couldn’t be more confident that Vice President Kamala Harris is the right person to defeat Donald Trump and lead our country into the future. She has my support for the nomination, and Gabby and I will do everything we can to elect her President of the United States.”

While Kelly focused on the White House, Gallego’s message gravitated towards his own US Senate race against Republican Kari Lake. The two are running to replace Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who was silent on Biden’s decision to join her in not running for reelection.

“President Biden has consistently worked to make life better for hardworking Americans. He again put our country first today, as he has throughout his tenure as a public servant,” Gallego said. “As we look to Election Day, Arizona is at a crossroads… That’s why I will spend the next 107 days laser-focused on defeating Kari Lake and her dangerous plans to ban abortion, endanger our seniors’ Medicare, and hurt Arizona families.”

Biden-Harris initiatives praised for local impact

Outside of Washington, DC, local leaders also expressed gratitude for Biden’s role in improving city and state-level initiatives. In her statement, Gov. Katie Hobbs outlined some of the positives the Biden-Harris administration’s economic policy had on the state.

“President Biden is the embodiment of a public servant. Throughout his career, he has led with integrity, selflessness, and unparalleled empathy,” said Hobbs. “Our state is benefitting from once-in-a-lifetime investments that are creating thousands of good-paying jobs for Arizonans and accelerating our economy, all while rebuilding our infrastructure and reviving American manufacturing.”

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes joined Hobbs and the rest in the admonition of Biden’s leadership. Fontes called the announcement an act of “humility and gratitude towards the American people,” and Mayes applauded Biden for the impact his public service has had on the world.

“I want to thank President Joe Biden for his dedicated service to our nation. From guiding us out of the pandemic, to revitalizing our economy and for supporting freedom and democracy at home and abroad,” said Mayes. “His lifetime of public service — and especially his presidency — will have a deep and lasting impact on our country and our planet.”

The mayors of Arizona’s three largest cities—Phoenix, Tucson, and Mesa—highlighted the investments Biden’s White House has made in their communities.

“I’ve seen firsthand how he has delivered for our state,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “The CHIPS Act has paved the way for our entire region to become an advanced manufacturing hub and has delivered tens of billions in new investments and thousands of good jobs.”

“Joe Biden provided necessary leadership and integrity at a time when our country desperately needed it,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “His focus on building back together with transformative infrastructure investments and a focus on working families, and creating a more resilient future has made a difference for all of us, especially here in Arizona.”

Mesa Mayor John Giles, a Republican, thanked Biden for his role in defending democracy. Giles has been a vocal opponent of former President Donald Trump, and has worked closely with Biden throughout his presidency.

“I am proud to work with a President that respects the rule of law. We don’t agree on all issues, but I never doubt his commitment to defending the Constitution,” said Giles. “I commend Joe Biden’s leadership, bipartisanship and dedication to this country.”