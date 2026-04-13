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WATCH: How a loophole could expose Arizona DACA recipients to deportation

Arizona Dreamers could be targeted next. Here’s the deal.

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How many homes are getting built in Phoenix in 2026?

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How many homes are getting built in Phoenix in 2026?

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Border wall crews damage 1,000-year-old site as tribe warns of risks

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Eek! 8 bugs and arachnids in Arizona that give us the chills

Education

Arizona teachers see SNAP cuts and voucher costs hit the same families