Education ASU launches new military degree program Copper Courier Staff May 29, 2026 Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Mail (Opens in new window)Mail Copy link Want to study war? ASU and the Pentagon have just the program for you. Here’s the deal. Popular Housing How a Tempe renter sued her landlord over her security deposit—and won Education Readers react to Deer Valley school board member’s Nazi salute Things To Do 15 Arizona events to check out this weekend (June 5-7) Healthcare What happens when Planned Parenthood is defunded? Politics AZ Sen. Mark Kelly backs bill targeting Trump’s Anti-Weaponization Fund Follow Us TikTok YouTube Instagram X Facebook Newest Videos Healthcare What happens when Planned Parenthood is defunded? Politics AZ Sen. Mark Kelly backs bill targeting Trump’s Anti-Weaponization Fund Infrastructure APS plans to increase Arizonans’ electric bills Immigration What to do if a federal agent crosses the line in Phoenix Immigration Rep. Greg Stanton sounds alarm after visit to Dilley Detention Center