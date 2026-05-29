Immigration

What to do if a federal agent crosses the line in Phoenix

Copper Courier Staff

If a federal agent crosses the line in Phoenix — you can now report it. Phoenix just launched a multilingual portal to document ICE and federal enforcement complaints.

Every submission is preserved and reviewed by the city and the AG’s office, building the evidence trail for any future legal action.

Know what’s protected: Agents can’t use excessive force, conduct unlawful searches, interfere with voting or wrongfully detain people—no matter what they say.

🎥 Watch to see what you can do to protect your rights.

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