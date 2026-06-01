Infrastructure

APS plans to increase Arizonans’ electric bills

Copper Courier Staff

Your bills are already high. APS might make them higher. Here’s what you need to know.

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Housing

Are home prices going up in Phoenix in 2026?

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Housing

Are home prices going up in Phoenix in 2026?

News

Is it legal to sleep in your car in Arizona? Here are some pointers

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A Tucson Dreamer was taken by ICE. Now she’s speaking out

News

What to know about Maricopa County’s 55 food deserts—plus the organizations stepping up to help