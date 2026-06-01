Infrastructure APS plans to increase Arizonans’ electric bills Copper Courier Staff June 1, 2026 Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Mail (Opens in new window)Mail Copy link Your bills are already high. APS might make them higher. Here’s what you need to know. Popular Housing Are home prices going up in Phoenix in 2026? News Is it legal to sleep in your car in Arizona? Here are some pointers News A Tucson Dreamer was taken by ICE. Now she’s speaking out News What to know about Maricopa County’s 55 food deserts—plus the organizations stepping up to help Things To Do Where to find 602 Day deals in Phoenix Follow Us TikTok YouTube Instagram X Facebook Newest Videos Education ASU launches new military degree program Immigration What to do if a federal agent crosses the line in Phoenix Immigration Rep. Greg Stanton sounds alarm after visit to Dilley Detention Center Education Arizona school board member gives Nazi salute during public meeting Politics Rep. Yassamin Ansari says ICE delayed releasing detainee medical records