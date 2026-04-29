News

7 news stories and resources for Phoenix renters this week (April 29)

From new rental communities to tips on keeping a garden alive, here’s a quick recap of helpful links for Phoenix renters.

graphic of three keys on green background
(Francesca Daly/COURIER)

This section appears in Rent Check PHX, a free biweekly newsletter made for Phoenix renters, written by someone who’s lived it. Sign up here.

From new rental communities to tips on keeping a garden alive, here’s a quick recap of helpful links for Phoenix renters.

🔑 A 26-story tower in downtown Phoenix with 401 apartments is now leasing, with rent starting at $1,470. (Phoenix Business Journal, 🔒)

💸 Rent in most Valley cities has dipped over the past year—but renters are still struggling to afford housing. (Phoenix New Times)

💧 A judge blocked a rule in Arizona that made housing developers prove their new sites would have 100 years of water supply. (Arizona Mirror)

💰 The average renter in the Valley pays nearly $1,200 less a month than if they were to buy a home. (AZ Big Media)

🏠 A build-to-rent development in Apache Junction opened this month, with rent for a one-bedroom starting at $1,474. (KTAR)

👚 Need to make rent? Skip online shopping and head to this Phoenix clothing swap. (The Copper Courier

🌱 Trying to keep a garden alive? Here are four tips for keeping animals out of it. (Apartment Therapy)

MORE: How one Phoenix group is helping renters feel at home in their neighborhood

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