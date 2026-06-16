Arizona GOP rushes last-minute ballot measure to kill voter-driven voucher reform

Arizona Republican lawmakers make a last-minute effort to prevent universal school voucher reform this year, adding language to a military families bill that would nullify a voter-approved reform measure.

Arizona’s universal voucher program—called Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, or ESAs—diverts public school funding to private schools and other expenses, including for families who can already afford private tuition. The Arizona Education Association and Save Our Schools Arizona have been gathering signatures to put the Protect Education Act on the ballot this year. It’s a ballot measure that, if approved by voters, would address the lack of oversight in universal vouchers by limiting access for households earning over $150,000, among other things.

HCR 2048’s initial purpose was to protect school vouchers for students of military families.

A final change to HCR 2048 added a provision that would annul the Protect Education Act, even if it were approved by 100% of Arizona voters.

Here’s the language injected into the measure that would make this happen:

“If a bill enacted into law or a measure approved by voters on or after November 1, 2026 violates subsection A of this section, the entire bill or measure is void. A court may not sever any portion of a bill of measure that violates subsection A of this section.”

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In plain English, if HCR 2048 is approved by voters, voucher reform is all but dead.

The Protect Education Act is backed by the teachers’ union and public school advocates, including moms who have students who use vouchers.

READ MORE: Arizona teachers see SNAP cuts and voucher costs hit the same families

Senate Republicans tried to frame this as an attack on military families, obfuscating what the proposed ballot measure would do.

“What we are voting on right now is not just about veteran families, because if it was about that, believe me we would likely be in support of that,” said Arizona Rep. Alma Hernandez. “I think it’s a shame that we’re sitting here in the middle of the night to sneak this in because you couldn’t get a deal, and you know that the voters in Arizona are watching, and the voters in Arizona want us to do something about ESAs.”

AEA President Marisol Garcia called the session a failure for the 90% of Arizona kids in public schools.

“Arizona students and public school families deserve better than the miserable failure we saw from Legislative Republicans this session,” Garcia said in a statement. “Instead of investing in the 90% of Arizona children who attend public schools, this year’s cowardly crop of Republican leaders attacked union educators, demonized vulnerable students, and made a mockery of their own public service.”

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The Protect Education Act wouldn’t just limit voucher access for families who make over $150,000 starting in the 2027-28 school year, with an exception for students with disabilities. It would also ban the use of voucher money on luxury and non-educational items and require that schools accept voucher dollars to follow basic safety rules, including background checks for staff.

And it would require 90% of unused voucher funds to return to public schools.

Save Our Schools Arizona was direct about what the bill actually does.

“This Trojan horse measure uses military families as a pawn to cloak its true intent: to invalidate the Protect Education Act after voters approve it in November,” SOS AZ wrote in a weekly newsletter.

To make the November 2026 ballot, organizers and volunteers need to gather around 250,000 signatures by July 2.

Even if 250,000 or more signatures get it on the ballot, and a majority of Arizonans approve universal voucher reform, none of it would matter if a bill masquerading as a protection for military families passes too.