Politics WATCH: An Arizona refugee’s message to lawmakers on housing Copper Courier Staff April 20, 2026 Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Mail (Opens in new window)Mail Copy link At a press conference on April 16, Arizona advocates gathered to urge lawmakers to do more to tackle the affordability crisis. Popular News How many homes are getting built in Phoenix in 2026? News Border wall crews damage 1,000-year-old site as tribe warns of risks Local Eek! 8 bugs and arachnids in Arizona that give us the chills Education Arizona teachers see SNAP cuts and voucher costs hit the same families Local Which Phoenix grocery stores have the best deals? Follow Us TikTok YouTube Instagram X Facebook Newest Videos News Arizona could get its largest data center yet. Here’s what’s at stake News Medicaid cuts could close these Arizona hospitals News Arizona lawmaker says lack of working-class representation led him to run Local How clothing swaps in metro Phoenix can help you spend less News Arizona prisons face growing number of healthcare complaints